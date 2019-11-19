About 20 seventh- and eighth-grade boys are taking advantage of Blair Intramural basketball this year.
Teachers Ross Udey and Dan Hutsell coached purple and white teams Friday during the night's games at Arbor Park Intermediate School.
The players were working on their skills through their play.
“That you don't have to be competitive (in basketball),” Hayden Berg said when asked what he's learned and enjoyed about intramural ball. “Just have fun with it.”
“It teaches you about the basic skills — how to control the ball and everything like that,” Joe Barta added.
Garrett Anderson, an eighth-grader, said playing intramural has helped his development in a number of areas.
“Probably the way we shoot and the way we dribble,” he said. “Just teamwork, mostly.”
All three boys spoke before their teams officially took the floor in front of a crowd of their parents.
“I think the different teams will do well against each other,” Barta said.
The games moved quick with plenty of buckets, but also a lot of playing time for the basketball players in purple and white.
