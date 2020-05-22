When they're able to return, Blair Little Leaguers will have clutter-free, organized dugouts at the Youth Sports Complex.
The work of Boy Scout Troop 232 member Kolton Hammer ensures it. The 15-year-old Blair High School student opted to build bat and helmet cubbies for the young ballplayers as apart of his Eagle Scout project.
Hammer played Little League ball himself, starting at the age of 5. Ten years later he hopes to play American Legion baseball this summer.
“I wanted to do the bat and helmet holders for the Little League because I had gone to a lot of other ballfields over the years and they all had holders, but our fields did not,” Hammer said. “I thought our fields should have them as well, so it keeps the dugouts more organized and keeps the equipment in better condition.”
The BHS student, who'll be a junior next fall, started the project by drawing out the boxes on graph paper. Once he blew those drawings out to size, he went to S.E. Smith & Sons in Blair and cut out the pieces of wood he needed.
From there, Hammer and his folks got to work, constructing the cubbies in the family's garage.
“The hardest part of building boxes was trying to get the boards straight,” he said.
All told, the Scout used screws, brackets, a saw and a drill to make the bat and helmet holders a reality. The dugouts can now be clutter-free and organized for the next Little League season.
