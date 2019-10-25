Runners from Arlington, Blair and Fort Calhoun will compete today during the NSAA State Cross-Country Championships at the Kearney Country Club.
Washington County's Class C schools — AHS and FCHS — will compete at noon in a girls 5-kilometer race and at 1 p.m. in the boys race. Blair athletes, meanwhile, will compete in Class B races are 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The B girls race comes first.
Who's in?
Eighteen total county runners from all three schools will compete in Kearney.
Arlington's Noah Kubat will run as will Blair's Sophia Baedke, Mason Bell, Zac Boswell, Ethan Funk, Grace Galbraith, Aiden Klanderud, Sam Lueders, Mary Roskens and Jacob Rupp. Fort Calhoun's Katie Barta, Dala Drowne, Savannah Lukasiewicz, Morgan Miller, Ely Olberding, Lance Olberding, Kelsie Premer and Tessa Skelton will run, too.
Returning medalists
Blair and Arlington return state success to this year's meet. The teams both have runners who are past medalists.
Lueders took second for the Bears last fall in Class B, while Rupp, a sophomore, was 12th as a freshman.
Kubat is a two-time medalist for the Eagles. He was ninth in 2017 before claiming 14th last year in Class C.
History lesson
Fort Calhoun, Arlington and Blair have combined for seven individual state cross-country champions in their programs' histories.
Taya Skelton won three state championships from 2015-2017. The 2018 FCHS graduate — and current Nebraska Cornhusker — notched her fastest title-winning time in 2017, finishing in 19:33.18.
Before Skelton, Shannen Ramey won the 2011 state title for the Pioneers.
Blair's two state champions won in 2008 and 2009. Joshua Harsin won first in 16:24.6, while Connor Gibson won 10 years ago in 16:30.2.
Arlington graduate John Morrison won the 2001 Class C title in 16:49.9.
Fort Calhoun has won Washington County's only cross-country team titles, doing so five times. The Pioneer girls won in 2006 and 2007 before winning three-straight from 2009-2011.
