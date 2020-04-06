Blair High School soccer teams had their seasons suspended and then ended Thursday with the NSAA's announcement canceling 2020's spring sports.
In the time where they held out hope for an abbreviated season, the Bears worked on their skills. BHS coaches Emanuel Maldonado and Marrisa Ringblom recently explained how they were keeping their players focused on soccer.
“The most important thing a soccer player can do right now is ensure they are consistent with workouts,” said Ringblom, a certified personal trainer. “Athletes can lose their aerobic capacity within 1-2 weeks and their strength within 2-3 weeks if they aren't working out.”
She gave her Bears individual workouts to complete Monday through Friday, mimicking the schedule of a soccer team in season. The work included bodyweight and strength workouts, as well as aerobic capacity workouts such as sprints, stairs and agility activities. They also worked on ball skills, including dribbling, change of direction and attacking drills.
“On the soccer side of things, players were each given a soccer ball so they could continue to get touches on the ball,” Maldonado said. “I send out workouts for the week and ball skills they can work on.”
Each BHS coach has their favorite drills. Maldonado likes ball mastery in tight spaces, while Ringblom encouraged creativity while getting in touches on the ball.
“This is a great time for them to experiment and see if they can master a new attacking skill or change of direction move,” she said. “Maybe they can become more comfortable using their non-dominant foot or improving their first touch.”
The Bears' leaders have also made a point of making sure players are prioritizing their health away from school and their teammates.
“To be safe and to take care of themselves,” Maldonado said when asked about his first message to players.
The Blair girls have had weekly internet video meetings since school was closed indefinitely.
“As a team we have been discussing ways to maintain and improve both physical and mental, emotional health,” Ringblom said. “Each player shared with the team over Zoom (the video meetings internet app) what they have been doing for their own health physically and mentally.”
Overall, coronavirus has presented a challenge to coaches who missed out on the season just as their players have.
“While it is frustrating for us as coaches, it's nothing compared to what medical professionals, first responders and military personnel are facing right now,” Ringblom said. “They are true heroes and I'm so grateful for them.”
The first-year coach said she's trying to use the situation to better herself as a coach, while feeling for her 11 seniors. Maldonado feels the same way.
“It's tough,” he said. “I feel bad for the boys because it's a year they won't get back.”
