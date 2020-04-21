Class of 2020 student-athlete TJ Swaney will look back on his Blair High School sports experience fondly.
“I've been happy with all of the coaches I've been coached by,” the Bear said April 11.
One of those coaches, former BHS manager Mike O'Kane, provided one of Swaney's favorite baseball memories. The right-hander was playing in the infield when a hot-shot ground ball came his way. The only way to slow it down was with a glove and a warm body to wall it off from the outfield.
“That's why you've got those rock-hard abs,” O'Kane said, which Swaney still laughs about today. He was a Bears offensive lineman and heavyweight wrestler after all.
Though the 2020 senior wasn't able to complete a final season on the diamond for new coach John Roan, he does look forward to playing in college. He's currently weighing his options as it pertains to where.
But college baseball may have never been an option if Swaney hadn't started T-ball in kindergarten. From there, he joined a football team in the third grade. Wrestling was his third sport.
“I just love being able to be out there with my friends,” he said.
Swaney can still remember his first home run as a kid and when he stumbled in the dugout in recent years. After the latter memory, his teammates marked where he fell like a crime scene.
It was all in good fun and the BHS senior had a great time.
Now, since baseball has been canceled by COVID-19, Swaney's taken the opportunity to play his fourth sport — golf. He recently shot a 44 on the front nine holes.
“It's pretty decent,” the senior said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.