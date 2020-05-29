Soccer is Isa Almanza's sport.
The recent Blair graduate started playing at a really young age and “it kind of stuck,” she said last week.
Almanza took a break from playing organized soccer as a sixth-grader, but joined back up once she arrived in high school.
“It was an easy decision,” she said. “But hard to transition back into it.”
Thankfully, Almanza always felt apart of the BHS soccer family from her first year on. The seniors were “awesome role models” when she was a freshman and she hoped to fill a similar role for this year's ninth-grade class.
In the end, the 2020 season lasted just a week of practice before COVID-19 halted things, but “I feel like we really bonded,” Almanza said. “We had a great group of girls this year.”
The Bear said she enjoyed her time purple, white and black, noting that some of her favorite games came with highest stakes. BHS was a competitive squad each of the grad's three seasons, playing in district and substate games in hopes of reaching the state tournament.
Ultimately, Blair came up short, but Almanza liked how much excitement surrounded each postseason game. She said they were highlights of her career, while also lowlights.
Now, Almanza plans to enroll at the University of Nebraska-Omaha to study pre-nursing. She hopes to become a traveling nurse, helping as she has through her volunteer work in Blair.
Through that process, though, it seems like soccer — specifically, BHS soccer — will be her sport.
“I'll come watch a game,” Almanza said in regards to her future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.