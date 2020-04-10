Growing up, Fort Calhoun senior Savannah Lukasiewicz enjoyed going to her sister's cross-country meets.
Chelsea was a member of the 2011 state championship team and, partly, inspired her younger sibling to try the sport when she got to junior high.
“I wasn't really used to running that long,” Lukasiewicz said Tuesday.
But by sophomore year she loved the sport.
“It was a blast,” she said.
Like her sister, Lukasiewicz competed at the state championship meet. The senior was a part of two state runner-up FCHS squads and qualified for a third time last fall. She kept her sister, who now lives in Idaho, informed on her results.
This spring, though, the Pioneer won't have any track and field times to report. The season was canceled and Lukasiewicz won't be able to show off the winter conditioning she put in to get ready for the season.
“That's all in the trash,” she said.
But, overall, the runner has been pleased with her sports career. She's been a member of the Blair YMCA Swim Team for nine years, watching as it has doubled in participants in that time.
“I've always loved swimming since I was a little kid,” Lukasiewicz said.
And she's seemingly loved her days as a Pioneer as evidenced by the stories she has to tell. From burning popcorn in the school microwave — “everyone was laughing and gagging,” she said — to capping a track meet with a full pizza box provided by coach Mandy Taylor, who was toting several more.
Now, Lukasiewicz is approaching the coming months without the end to a normal senior year with a goal in mind.
“It's going to be about how you rebound from it,” she said. “It's about how you come back.”
The Pioneer's plan is to go to college and play in the band. She plays the saxophone.
Lukasiewicz also plans to continue running. Being in track shape feels too good to stop.
