Bailey Donovan never took a break from sports.
For four years, the Fort Calhoun senior played during every season — fall through spring — every year. She was recognized for that fact during the Pioneers' recent athletics banquet video release by Activities Director Nick Wemhoff.
“I've always loved sports,” Donovan said. “One sport wasn't enough for me.”
So, the FCHS senior spent time on 12 teams during her prep career. She was on the volleyball, basketball and track and field teams all through high school. She even took part in cheer at one point.
Donovan enjoyed her time in athletics, too. The Pioneer made friends from different peer groups, laughed at inside jokes among volleyball teammates and even cried tears of joy when she made her first 3-pointer.
This spring, Donovan would have returned to the track team for her last hurrah had the season taken place amid coronavirus concerns. The senior was primarily a thrower, but enjoyed hitting the track as well.
“I'm glad track pushed me out of my comfort zone,” she said.
Relays, in particular, were fun for the member of the Class of 2020. The Fort Calhoun grad was a member of the 400-meter relay team during the district meet as a junior, which was hosted by the Pioneers.
Donovan also competed during the thrower's relay, which, typically, pits non-sprinters against one another around the track.
“We were so goofy,” she said, laughing at the prospect of earning a Snickers candy bar with a win.
In the end, Donovan doesn't regret her time spent on sports. She stands by her efforts.
“If you are able to, do every sport you can,” the FCHS senior said. “You'll miss them when they're gone.”
