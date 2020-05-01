Blair High School senior Gunnar Ogle said his baseball team's group chat lives on.
Text messages are keeping it positive with American Legion assistant coach Lance Hansen offering his takes, too.
Before COVID-19, Ogle's high school squad was supposed to make a big run this spring. The Bears would have been lead by a senior class with more people than positions on the field.
“We were better than most,” the ballplayer offered.
Nine of the 11 kids on his Blair Cubs youth team were preparing for this season before it was canceled. Together, those BHS seniors have been through success and heartbreak on the diamond. They always stuck together, though, even when the Bears weren't winning.
Ogle remembers starting baseball young, puzzled why practices had to be under the summer sun.
“It was hot and stupid,” he said.
But he fell for the game, making friends he keeps today.
Baseball wasn't Ogle's sport, though. Between fall and spring he was off — “I used the winter for lifting season,” he said — but with each August he played football.
The Blair senior started that sport in third grade when he was still smaller than most kids.
“I kind of got wrecked,” he said.
But that all changed by the time he started along the line last fall. That's when Ogle turned into a all-state honorable mention performer.
He loved hitting people on the football field, but, once again, he was able to play the game with his buddies. That, like on the baseball diamond, made for a good time.
