Senior Danielle Nielsen started fast on her first Blair High School tennis team.
The Bear had racquetball-playing parents and already knew the ins and outs of the sport.
“I knew what forehands and backhands were already,” she said last month.
Nielsen had trained a bit before the start of her freshman season and, after adjusting to new conditioning drills, was called up to play with the more-experienced BHS players on the outdoor courts. Those upperclassmen provided a “good environment,” propelling her into her prep tennis career.
“I gained so many fond memories with the girls,” she said.
Nielsen made a lot of progress in her game, too. Her serving got better as did her chop shots and blocks at the net.
Blair practices were enjoyable because the Bears played games, but the actual matches made for lasting memories, too. The senior said her first varsity match came sophomore year in a doubles partnership with Cassie Meeder. The pair faced a top-ranked Omaha Brownell-Talbot and were largely frustrated by action that ensued.
Things got better, though. Last spring, Nielsen won a match after freeing her mind of everything — except the Oompa Loompa song in her head.
“Just think think about something else,” she remembers telling herself.
The BHS senior was expecting another good run on the tennis courts this spring before COVID-19 derailed those plans. She looked forward to being a team leader, helping teach her teammates.
Instead, Nielsen is fully looking to the future. She joined the National Guard in April and plans to study at Metropolitan Community College in hopes of going onto Nebraska Methodist College to become a registered nurse.
