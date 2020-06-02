Brody Karls started his high school soccer career on the artificial turf of Omaha Benson High School.
In that very first game during the 2017 season, the midfielder scored.
“It has always been my sport,” the recent Blair High School graduate said last week.
After joining the game as a 6-year-old, Karls played club and anticipated his high school days as a Bear. When he joined, he found the prep game a lot more physical. He also felt a sense of responsibility wearing his school colors.
“In high school, you're representing something bigger than yourself,” Karls said. “Last year was probably the best of the 3 years.”
And he had the most fun doing that as a junior when BHS finished one win shy of the state tournament during coach Emanuel Maldonado's one season at the helm. That year, the Bears played what the midfielder thought was its most memorable game. It played Class A No. 5 Gretna for the Eastern Midlands Conference title, falling just short 2-0.
“People were expecting us to get hammered,” Karls said.
BHS didn't and that may been helped by the mental toughness its midfielder earned through high school wrestling.
“Wrestling has taught me perseverance,” Karls said.
As a sophomore, the 126-pounder highlighted the Bears' State Dual Championship win with, arguably, the most memorable victory of the tournament. He earned a late 7-5 win, helping push to BHS' 47-26 win against Sidney in Kearney.
Now, though, Karls will move onto the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and study mechanical engineering as well as business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.