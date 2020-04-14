Long jump is Tristan Jacobsen's specialty.
The Blair senior played middle school soccer, but he's been finding his mark at the start of every spring season since.
“It just comes natural to me,” he said April 3.
Once a middle school soccer player, Jacobsen finds a new mark for the start of his approach each year. While others struggle to get comfortable seven steps back, he, generally, finds his quickly.
“(Track) is just a really fun and bonding sport,” the Bear said. “But it's also personalized to you.”
Jacobsen is a one-time Class B state qualifier and an Eastern Midlands Conference (EMC) champion, but, like seniors across the country, he won't have a chance to contend for more amid coronavirus cancellations.
“It hurts,” he said, comparing the feeling to asking for a specific birthday present only to open something completely different. BHS track athletes went on spring break and “we never got to go back.”
Jacobsen had hoped to spend his senior year gunning for team and personal success, but also more scholarship opportunities. Instead, he leaves behind a prep career ready to reach its apex.
The senior said he's improved his long jump distances by 1.5 feet each year. As a junior, he was 10th at the state meet with a 20-7.75.
“It was one of my best years,” Jacobsen said.
Even with just three full seasons, the Bear's performances stand out in newspaper archives. At Plattsmouth in 2018, he said he was having a tough go with winds whipping. The struggles continued until he unleashed one of his best jumps of his career.
“Everyone was freaking out,” he said.
A year later, Jacobsen won the EMC title despite just one attempt.
While his BHS career didn't end how he'd hoped, he has no doubt he picked the right sport to show off his natural ability.
“I definitely chose the right path,” he said.
Jacobsen ends his Bears career with the fourth-longest jump in school history — 21 feet, 9.5 inches.
