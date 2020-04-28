Hailey Howell's senior year at Fort Calhoun High School isn't ending as expected.
“I was a bit sad about prom,” she said.
While the Pioneer is still taking three classes, her graduation party is likely out, too. Perhaps she'll have a card shower instead.
On top of it all, Howell isn't able to run track. It's the sport she joined when deciding she wanted take part in prep athletics.
The FCHS senior realized early on that she wasn't a sprinter, but found some success, particularly, in middle distance races. She even earned a spot on the 3,200-meter relay team.
Howell also competed on the cross-country team during her time in high school, learning that the distance was a big adjustment. She did, however, enjoy the atmosphere surrounding the fall sport. Her last home race at Fort Atkinson ended with a top-10 junior varsity performance.
Howell made a senior-year deal to get a friend involved in sports, too.
“I convinced one of my friends to join cross-country,” she said, noting a trade-off. She was to join the Pioneers dance squad for the first and last time.
“It was pretty interesting,” the senior said. “It was a good trade.”
Howell's favorite part of her athletics career was the bonds and friendships made. The people she spent her time with made it all worth it.
Now, the Fort Calhoun senior is off to her new challenge. She's headed to Wayne State College to study pre-med in hopes of one day becoming a doctor.
