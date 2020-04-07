Ethan Funk's final season with the Blair YMCA Swim Team ended prematurely with the cancelation of the state meet, but at least the Blair High School senior was able to compete in the sport.
The National Merit Scholarship semifinalist didn't get that same chance to run track one more season, though. COVID-19 concerns canceled his senior campaign before it got started.
“Track was definitely what I was looking forward to,” Funk said Thursday.
Before becoming a two-time state track qualifier, the Bear tried almost every sport he could through his childhood.
“Sports, I've been doing, pretty much, my whole life,” he said.
By eighth-grade, though, Funk started to take sports more seriously. About six years ago, he picked swimming first. Then, he committed to cross-country and track.
The runner said he preferred cross-country practice to track in his years at BHS, but found track competition “more fun.” The senior qualified to state as a sophomore alternate before competing in the Class B 3,200-meter relay last year as a junior. Both years the Bears came out unlucky, falling short of a state medal, but Funk would have liked to have the chance to compete for one again this season.
The Bear still cherishes the opportunity at the state experience, however. He was able to compete against others competing at a top level, while also getting to see his teammates do the same.
Now, Funk looks forward to running for fun outside of high school. He said its important for him, his teammates and all spring athletes to stay active even with all high school sports called off.
This summer Funk plans to help his younger brother Caleb prepare for a potential Blair Bear running career, too.
