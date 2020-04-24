Fort Calhoun senior Nate Bonacci didn't play baseball until the eighth grade.
He was inspired by his family's trips to Werner Park to watch the Omaha Storm Chasers.
“I liked all the excitement,” the Pioneer said. “I liked the environment.”
Bonacci also liked the food, particularly the ballpark pizza.
Soon enough, though, he liked playing baseball, too. He admits he wasn't all that good to start, however.
“I just stuck with it because I liked it still,” Bonacci said.
As the years went on, the FCHS senior improved as an outfielder, learning how to get under the ball and make plays on others on the ground in front of him.
Bonacci also improved on the basepath. An Enterprise Media Group photograph from July 2019 showed him sliding into home plate during an American Legion game. The Pioneer recalls taking off from third base late on that one.
“If I don't make this, I'm screwed,” he remembered thinking.
Thankfully, Bonacci made the plate and scored during Post 348's 6-2 win.
Even that baseball memory doesn't compare to his favorite, though. Last year, foreign exchange student Espen Hervik ran the opposite direction of where the ball was hit to during a junior varsity game.
The memory still earns laughs from Bonacci, who said Hervik wouldn't mind his retelling the gaffe.
Due to COVID-19, the Pioneers' spring season was canceled. A month in, he hasn't adjusted.
“I'm still missing playing now,” the senior confirmed.
