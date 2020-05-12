Bobby Busk is content with his prep career even with his final golf season ending before it got a chance to start.
That's not to say he isn't missing it, though.
“It gets harder when you look at the calendar,” the Blair High School senior said.
Busk started his stint on coach Ross Udey's golf team as a sophomore.
“I had some golf experience, but not a lot,” he said.
Thankfully, the Bear joined a welcoming environment. His first tournament in Ashland is among his favorites.
“I was amazed at how relaxed the competition was,” Busk said, comparing it to baseball games growing up.
The senior noted that the competition was tense, but also fun. Mostly fun.
“I made a lot of connections and friends from other schools,” he said.
Overall, Busk got better and better as his career went on. As his experience added up, the stronger the BHS golfer got in the mental aspects of the game.
“Honestly, I like River Wilds (Golf Club),” he said when asked about his favorite course.
Tiburon Golf Club in west Omaha, meanwhile, was his least favorite — but only because of the difficulty.
All said and done, Busk is content with his prep career. Next, he plans to study secondary education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“I'd like to coach something,” he said when asked.
It's a possibility for the former Blair Bear.
