Earlier this month on a Wednesday evening, Blair High School senior Jason Stewart made his way toward the River Wilds Golf Club practice green.
He was going to work on some putting and chipping as league play took over the 18-hole Blair course.
“I have a pretty good all-around game,” Stewart said. “The one thing I do need to work on is putting. I can hit the ball far and chip, but my putting is kind of weak.”
After years as a Bears quarterback, 3-point shooter and pitcher, the senior was set to compete in a new sport this spring during the final season of his prep career. He joined coach Ross Udey's BHS golf team and sat next to his new teammates just for photo day just a few months prior.
“I'd played well in the summer and I just really was excited coming in,” Stewart said. The season, however, was canceled not long after due to coronavirus concerns. “It's just tough.”
The former QB, basketball player and right-handed hurler said he'll remember how his prep career ended most. The last few months have seen life change.
Stewart will also miss competing, but mostly the friendships he's made through high school sports. He made new friends on each team he was on, including the golf squad he'd spent little time on.
“I even made friends with opponents sometimes,” Stewart said.
His prep career is over, but there's still time to work on his chipping and putting. The senior was able to do that on a Wednesday evening in early May already.
