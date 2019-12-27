Dallas Roach knows commitment.
The Blair girls basketball assistant coach commutes to classes at Wayne State College, but still keeps her hometown Bears as a priority no matter how many miles she's driven. Not long ago, she was a Bear herself.
Roach graduated from BHS in 2017, wrapping up her own playing career as an All-Eastern Midlands Conference performer. She was the Bears' leading scorer, guiding her teammates along with fellow seniors Jayme Anderson, Isabella Grantham, Morgan Schenck and Jessica Schenck. They led under the direction of head coach Matt Aschoff, who's now assisted by Kari Heser and Roach.
The assistant said Aschoff has always been a player's coach, willing to listen to suggestions from Bears on the floor. That's made her transition to coaching easy, though their association has changed with her out of uniform.
Roach started on Aschoff's coaching staff last season, learning the ropes as a high school volunteer.
“I was just getting a feeling of what coaching is all about,” she said.
Because she and the older Bears had played together a lot and were just two years apart in age, Roach said the transition to her new role was a bit complicated.
“I don't know if they really looked at me like a coach,” she said.
But, now, it's evident the former BHS standout has her coaching legs underneath her. During varsity games, she's quicker to move down the bench and give individual instruction. She communicates directly with Aschoff more and said she has a better sense of what her role is.
Roach especially enjoys her job as the freshmen team's coach. The players are in her younger sisters' grade, so she's known them for several years. She taught them back in Blair Basketball Club ball when she was still a player and has seen their skills develop through it all, which is her favorite aspect of coaching thus far.
Overall, Roach enjoys hoops, as it provides an outlet for students as they deal with the complexities of high school. She has sympathy for them as they completes finals tests, because she has her own in Wayne, and can share a laugh, while still leading them from the bench.
Roach has two years of college left as she studies K-12 physical education with a minor in coaching.
“I want to end up at the high school level, teaching,” she said.
Roach is well on her way teaching in the classroom and on the floor, helping the BHS girls to a 5-2 start. The Bears have earned a No. 9 Class B rating from the Omaha World-Herald in her second season back on their bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.