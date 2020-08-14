The Fort Calhoun cross-country team will have state experience on their team this fall, especially on its boys team.
“The boys came back and they worked really hard this summer,” Pioneers coach Kyle McMahon said Monday before the year's first practice. “We returned everybody, plus we have quite a few newcomers.”
The FCHS experience is represented by senior John McKennan as well as freshmen Eli and Lance Olberding. McKennan last appeared at the state meet in Kearney in 2018, while both Olberdings qualified and finished 28th and 50th, respectively, last fall.
One of the newcomers, meanwhile, is Jacob Rupp. The Blair transfer twice represented the Bears in Kearney at the state championship event.
“All of a sudden, now, we've got three boys that can place at about every meet,” McMahon said. “All we need is one of those other boys to step up, and they have been running pretty solid.”
The coach noted, specifically, Luke Gustafson as a potential breakout runner to compliment the four Pioneers who've competed on the big stage. His hope is for the boys to compete regularly in the top 10 and beyond.
On the girls side, meanwhile, there is less familiar faces.
“We're replacing quite a few girls,” McMahon said. “So, we have a lot of newcomers that have potential.”
Dala Drowne and Tessa Skelton return after earning 49th and 57th at last year's state meet, but the rest of that lineup — which included graduates Kelsie Premer, Savannah Lukasiewicz and Morgan Miller — will need to be replaced.
“It's been fun watching them improve a lot this summer ...” McMahon said of the Fort Calhoun girls. “... and grow, and just kind of learn what this sport is about.”
The coach compared the influx of young talent to the boy's team of last fall. The Olberding boys stepped up as freshman and reach the state meet.
