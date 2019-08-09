Paul Kellogg has been golfing for nearly 40 years.
“I love golf because you're outside with nature and its peaceful,” the 53-year-old said last month. “It's relaxing and its something I've been doing since I was probably 16 years old. I just love everything about it.”
Before moving to Blair in 2003, Kellogg sunk his first hole-in-one in Florida in 1997 or '98. This summer, on his home course where he works, he sunk two more.
“I don't anticipate it. I didn't look forward to another one,” he said. “Like I said, if you play golf long enough, you're focused on other stuff.”
But, sure enough, during April and then July, Kellogg carded the second and third aces of his life at River Wilds Golf Club. In April, he scored a “1” on hole No. 14 from 111 yards using a pitching wedge. Nic Jaworski and Kerry Kendall were there to witness it.
Then, in July, Kellogg sunk a 143-yarder on No. 7 with a 7-iron.
“I heard the ball hit the flagstick,” he said. “I couldn't see it because the front of the green was obscuring the hole, but I thought it hit and that's when I found it was in there. You always walk up there kind of nervous a little bit.”
The “hole-in-one machine,” as River Wilds Director of Golf Dakota Loudner called him last month, had nothing to worry about — twice. That said, he knows there's not much he can do make sure there isn't another 20 year gap before his next ace.
“I've had a lot of people congratulate me on the hole-in-one and I say, 'Well, it's luck,'” Kellogg said. “Nobody steps up on the tee box and says, 'I'm going to make a hole in one,' you know? Those were just two perfect shots that managed to fall.”
