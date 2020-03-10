The Blair girls soccer team practiced in a cold wind Thursday, working on their passing as the seniors arrived after picture day festivities indoors.
The dry grass under the Bears' feet remained brown, but the team's leadership still felt fortunate to be outside during the first week of practice when it'd typically have to spend it inside during early March. It's been a good start to a new season — with a new coach.
Marissa Ringblom was hired in July to replace longtime coach Erin Field, and brings a wealth of experience to the Bears. She's a former University of Nebraska-Kearney Loper, who's coached Iowa Western Community College Reivers and Elkhorn Soccer Club teams. The former Fremont High School Tiger is also a certified personal trainer.
“It's, kind of, mixing in some of those old traditions that they've done, but also bringing in some new ideas of things that I've done in the past,” Ringblom said of the transition into her new position.
She'll be joined on the sidelines this spring by assistants Bill Kesling and Delaney Dawson.
“I love coaching,” Ringblom said, detailing her past in club and college soccer. “This was kind of a new adventure for me.”
That adventure has had a positive start and not just because of the agreeable weather. The new coach joined a program with a large senior class with a lot of experience. Talented standouts like Sophia Grantham (University of Missouri-Kansas City), Halle Clary (College of Saint Mary), Eva Dunker (Hastings College) and Marissa Jonas (Central College) have already signed up for college soccer.
“We're probably going to have a hard time deciding who our captains are,” Ringblom said. “There's a lot of kids to choose from. A lot of great kids who are leaders on and off the field.”
But the coach is also excited about the young talent in the program. A Wednesday scrimmage revealed some difference makers among the ninth- and 10th-grade classes.
“There were kids that stood out that have the skills to take us to the next level,” Ringblom said. “I'm really, really excited about the freshman group.”
Just four days into spring soccer practice, the coach set up a drill that had upperclassmen players trying to guess what it was as Ringblom provided the details. Senior Gabriella Leonard brightened up when she figured out what the Bears would be doing. She was excited, just as Ringblom and BHS are for their first year together.
The season starts March 19 at Krantz Field against Omaha Mercy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.