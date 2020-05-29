Aug. 4, 2000.
Twins Blake and Brandon Hoag were born to Buffy and Jamie at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair. Blake was 6 pounds, 7 ounces, while Brandon weighed in at 6 pounds, 6 ounces.
A few years passed, but not too many, before the boys — always together — would hit the gas and drive their 4-wheelers down Kennard streets to grandma and grandpa's house.
Sandy Hammond, the grandmother, can still see it today.
John Hammond, the grandfather, got the Hoag brothers going, building a dirt track on the edge of town for them to rip around.
Later, alterations were made at Blake and Brandon's request. The supportive grandpa met the specifications, too, building berms, jumps and the like.
“They thought they were daredevils,” Sandy said May 22.
But the boys kept to the one rule they were to follow as their skills blossomed.
“Helmets,” their grandmother noted.
The Hoag brothers competed as they grew up, rising through the ranks and earning opportunities into their teenage years. Brandon chose ATVs, while Blake raced dirt bikes.
Now, the Kennard natives display their skills earned at grandma and grandpa's house around the country. They make sure to call the Hammonds regularly to check in.
“Now, they're flying,” Sandy said.
Chasing dreams
Texas and Pennsylvania.
That's where 19-year-old Blake and Brandon were May 18.
Brandon trains on his Honda 450cc quad in Pennsylvania, where there's a wealth of tracks, after recently spending time in Florida. His trusted mechanic lives nearby.
Blake, meanwhile, has five Honda dirt bikes — 450cc and 250cc — he trains on in Texas. He was south of Dallas on May 18, but has also spent time in Georgia and Illinois in recent years.
“It's pretty wild,” Blake said.
The travel schedule was about to pick up, too, with the reopening of tracks across the country as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.
“I live on the road,” Brandon admitted.
The road has been a successful one for the Hoag brothers, though. Brandon won the Pro-Am ATV Motocross national title in 2018 and transitioned to the professional class, where he earned AMA Pro Racing Rookie of the Year honors. Among the 2019 highlights was his top-3 podium finish at a race in New York.
Blake, meanwhile, has had success with a few bumps in the road over the last two years. The rider competed at nationals in 2018 and was near the front before a wreck with three laps to go. He recovered for sixth and earned some sponsors for his efforts.
Blake also won races in 2019, but a broken ankle slowed him down. Still, he started racing in the Pro-Sport Class and is building toward his professional debut this July in Minnesota.
For that reason, Blake has doubled down on what he considers his strength. He said he's training his butt off with the biggest motocross races of his life ahead of him.
“I'll be racing the best guys in the world,” the Kennard native said. “I'm almost training like a triathlete.”
Blake has a passion for exercise science and knows endurance can guide him to the checkered flag, and though he's racing different machines, Brandon is in agreement.
“I just live and train,” he said.
The ATV driver is known for his fitness level over the 22-minute races.
“It's like riding a mad bull,” Brandon added.
When riding a bull, it's vital to have the right mindset. He believes he does.
“I ride really care free,” the champ said.
The Hoag brothers' approach to their careers are anything but “care free,” however. Brandon finished fifth in a March race in Florida and has held that ranking through recent months, while races have been put off. He has no intention of letting that standing slip.
Blake's future, meanwhile, is filled with opportunities to go up the motocross food chain. That's why he works as hard as he does.
“They know I'll be strong in the end,” he said.
Neither of the young men's journey's has been easy, but that hasn't stopped them yet.
“It's definitely difficult,” Brandon noted. “It's hard to live off of it.”
Good races keep his bills paid, but both he and his brother train others on the side to make sure.
“I'm living on the edge,” Brandon admitted. “But I'm only 19.”
Always welcome home
Back home, the Hammonds are “very proud” of their 19-year-old grandsons, Sandy said.
They miss seeing the boys every day like they once did, but they're happy to travel and witness both Hoag brothers chase their dreams in person.
And while neither Blake or Brandon has spent much time back in Washington County lately, grandma and grandpa's home track stands waiting for them when they are.
Not too many weeks back, Sandy watched as Blake ripped around the dirt getting in some work before his next big race.
