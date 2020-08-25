The Dierks brothers aren't afraid to be the aggressors on the football field.
“I just kind of throw my body at the person, whoever it is,” said Dillon, the Fort Calhoun senior.
Clint, a junior, is the same way.
“He's a tough kid and he really likes to put his body out there for his team and all that,” Dillon confirmed.
It's an approach the brothers learned from their father, former Pioneers assistant Matt Dierks.
“Our dad kind of told us that our whole life,” Dillon said. “He says, 'Hit that guy harder than he's going to hit you.'”
That fits in with what new Fort Calhoun head coach Adolph Shepardson is about, according to his senior back. Dillon Dierks said the Pioneers are working on a “downhill” approach to football during practice.
“We need our linemen to be tough,” he said. “We need everyone from the front to the back to be tough.”
And the expectation is that Fort Calhoun will after going 5-4 last fall. Shepardson told his 11 returning starters and 20 returning letterwinners during Thursday's practice that he anticipates being one of Class C1 District 3's favorites.
“We still got a good team coming up,” Dierks said. “A lot of positions have just been filled like that.”
But many more positions didn't need to be filled. Zane Schwarz caught 23 passes for 450 yards last fall, while linebacker Justin Myer and defensive lineman Jayce Douchey combined for 91 tackles.
The Dierks combined for 718 rushing yards and 106 tackles, too. Jayden Hunter, Harrison Schmitt, John Doyle, Michael Pratt, Zeke Fickbohm and kicker Jake Seina have starting experience as well.
“As long as injuries don't come at us, like it did a couple of seasons ago, I think we should be pretty good,” Dierks said.
The senior linebacker admits its “scary” realizing COVID-19 could impact the Fort Calhoun season — his last — but that's not going to impact how he and his brother approach the game on the field. They're going to be the aggressors, hopefully leading the Pioneers to their second-straight winning season.
“That's the mentality Clint and I have always ran by,” Dierks said.
It's gotten them firmly planted into their new coach's gameplan for 2020.
