Blair High School's runners had track canceled on them and didn't have a normal summer.
What they've got, though, is each other as cross-country practice began Monday.
“That's everything,” senior Grace Galbraith said before practice No. 2 Tuesday. “You depend on each other to work hard and do your best.”
Mary Roskens, Sophia Baedke and she are the most experienced and successful Bears back this fall. In years past, the trio often found themselves running courses elbow-to-elbow, pushing each other to the finish line. Baedke medaled 15th at last year's state meet, while Roskens and Galbraith weren't far behind in 19th and 38th, respectively.
“It's nice to have people to run with, compete with,” Roskens noted.
“We're a tight-knit little group,” Galbraith added.
While their BHS girls team has its state trio to lean on, coach Darren Harsin's boys squad is light on experience. Mason Bell is the only returner to have competed at the 2019 NSAA championships after the graduation of Sam Lueders, Aiden Klanderud, Zac Boswell and Ethan Funk.
Altogether, though, the Bears are making sure not to take this cross-country campaign for granted, particularly after the last five months they've had due to COVID-19.
“I think everybody's really hopeful for a season,” Baedke said. “And we're planning on having a season, and we're going to train like we're having a season.”
That training has a different feel to it this week, given the circumstances.
“I feel like I need to do some more work now, you know?” Roskens said. “I'm not going into this quite as prepared as I have in the past, but I think it's very doable.”
It is, particularly, with supportive teammates. Baedke is a junior, who is excited to be competing with the two seniors of her trio one last time.
“I don't think it's quite hit me yet that I'm a senior,” Galbraith said. “Hopefully, when (meets) start, I think it'll hit us.”
“You put in the work and then you get to be a senior,” Roskens added. “It's a fun little deal.”
During one meet last fall, Baedke didn't have those two teammates alongside her.
“It's so weird,” she said. “It was kind of crazy just because I was, basically, by myself with a bunch of people I didn't know.”
For one more season, though, the junior knows Galbraith and Roskens have her back.
“They're definitely like my bigger sisters,” Baedke said. “I don't even know what I'm going to do next year without them.”
