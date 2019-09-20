7 p.m. today, No. 7 Blair (1-2 overall) at Norris (2-1), Firth
The Blair Bears moved up one place in the Omaha World-Herald's Class B rankings after their 35-13 loss to No. 1 Omaha Skutt.
Colin Quick's 104-yard receiving and Dex Larsen's monster 162-yard rushing days may have had something to do with that. Those two BHS offensive weapons move on to tonight's game at Norris with 216 and 466 all-purpose yards, respectively.
Blair's total tackle leaders — Brandon Hanson (24), Spencer Galbraith (22), Gavin Acker (21) and Zach Wormuth (18) — will try to slow a Titans offense that averages 31.3 points per game. Norris started its season with wins against 1-2 teams Beatrice and Crete, but lost to Bennington 43-33 last Friday.
Online broadcast: blairsports.net
7 p.m. today, Fort Calhoun (1-2) at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (0-3), Hooper
Fort Calhoun has had a few key injuries early this season, and will face a Logan View/Scribner-Snyder squad with a win-loss record that doesn't entirely tell the whole story.
The Raiders are 0-3, but have two losses to 3-0 teams — Fremont Bergan and North Bend Central. The Bergan game was just a 16-15 loss.
Most recently, Logan View lost a 25-18 game to 2-1 Boys Town.
The Pioneers, meanwhile, have beaten 0-3 Auburn, but lost to 3-0 Ashland-Greenwood and Wahoo Neumann. Senior Tyler Strauss leads the offense with 125 passing yards, 36 rushing and 119 receiving. Dillon Dierks ran for two scores against Neumann and has 159 offensive yards this season.
Defensively, Kaden Therkildsen has 31 total tackles. Justin Myer and Dierks have 22 apiece.
Online broadcast: mixlr.com/ftcactivities
7 p.m. today, Arlington (0-3) at Boone Central/Newman Grove (0-3), Albion
Something has to give tonight as 0-3 Boone Central hosts 0-3 Arlington.
Both the Eagles' and Cardinals' losses have come to teams with combined records of 6-3. The Cardinals lost to Columbus Lakeview a week ago, 28-6, while Arlington lost a heartbreaker to Wayne, 7-6.
The Eagles' defense proved itself against the Blue Devils with numerous stops and forced turnovers. Remington Gay, Lane Johnson and Kobe Wilkins have combined for four sacks this season, while Logan and Casey Kirk have all three of Arlington's interceptions.
Offensively, running back Jesse Thompson got going last week. He scored AHS' lone touchdown and accounted for more than half of his season's 123 rushing yards.
— Staff reports
