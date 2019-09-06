A common misconception is that homecoming games are always against cupcakes.
It's supposed to be a week's worth of high school celebration capped by a football victory on Friday night, right?
Class B No. 4 Blair hosts No. 7 York on Krantz Field at 7 p.m.
While the Dukes are no longer the defending Class B champions after 2017's win, and coach Glen Snodgrass' son, Garrett, is now wearing No. 41 for the Huskers in Lincoln, they did beat Alliance 30-9 during the season's first week. The York News-Times reported 295 offensive yards and a defense that held its opponent to just 215.
York junior Wyatt Collingham, in particular, shined, scoring on a 94-yard kickoff return and a 49-yard run. Ty Bartholomew also threw for a touchdown, while Jacob Diaz ran for one more.
Blair, meanwhile, started the 2019 season with a 21-14 overtime win at Plattsmouth. Standout running back Dex Larsen ran 22 times for 98 yards and two scores, while quarterback Jason Stewart and receiver Gavin Acker combined for the the Bears' touchdown during the extra period.
Stewart threw two interceptions in his debut as BHS' starting QB, but he also finished with 18 completions on 24 attempts — a 75 percent completion percentage.
Defensively, the Bears' Spencer Galbraith and Gunnar Ogle led their team with eight total tackles apiece. Brady Soukup paced the defensive line with six, including 2.5 tackles for a loss of yardage.
Should Blair win tonight, the homecoming celebration will build even further. York, however, is the Omaha World-Herald's seventh-ranked team in Class B and in no way a cupcake.
Online broadcast: blairsportsnet.com
Fort Calhoun (0-1 overall) hosts Auburn (0-1), 7 p.m. tonight
Ashland-Greenwood was a tough test for Fort Calhoun in the first week and proved it, beating the Pioneers 37-14.
In week No. 2, the Pioneers put themselves to the test against another 0-1 team, Auburn. The game, however, will be on FCHS turf.
The Bulldogs lost their opener 14-12 to Fairbury. Their offense had the ball less than 20 minutes and accounted for just 131 yards. Forty-eight of that 131 came on a single passing play from quarterback Brody Darnell to Connor Clark, according to maxpreps.com.
Fort Calhoun, meanwhile, had its moments defensively. Coach Andrew Christensen spoke positively of that unit after the game. Kaden Therkildsen had 13 total tackles, while Tyler Strauss had 11.
Offensively, the Pioneers finished with 194 yards, including 151 threw the air by quarterback Grant Halford. Dillon Dierks ran for 52 more on just nine carries out of the backfield.
Could tonight's game be low-scoring or will one of these teams find a spark?
Online broadcast: mixlr.com/ftcactivities/
Arlington (0-1) at Pierce (1-0), 7 p.m. tonight
Members of the Arlington football team sat along the first-baseline fence during Saturday's Blair Invite softball tournament, expressing their own surprise at how many passing yards they accumulated the night before against West Point-Beemer.
Quarterback Josh Miller threw for 225 yards against the Cadets, including 169 to Tanner Pittman, but the Eagles still came up short, 34-29. Tonight, they face the World-Herald's second-ranked team in Class C1, Pierce.
The Bluejays have, traditionally, played close games against rival Norfolk Catholic, but jumped out to a 35-0 lead against the Knights in the season opener. Pierce went on to win 35-14 with Dalton Freeman, Benjamin Brahmer, Brett Tinker, Carson Oestreich and Jeremiah Kruntorad all scoring touchdowns.
The Eagles will need to keep an eye on all five Bluejays if they hope to pull a road upset.
