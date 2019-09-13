The Fort Calhoun football team proved longtime prep sportswriter Stu Pospisil wrong.
The Omaha World-Herald institution picks the winners of the state's high school games each week, settling on Auburn over the Pioneers last Friday.
Instead, coach Andrew Christensen's team bested the Bulldogs 20-13, improving to 1-1 this season. The victory displayed Fort Calhoun's improvement from 2018, but today's 7 p.m. home game against Wahoo Neumann could prove a whole lot more. The No. 7 Cavaliers are 2-0 with an 82-20 scoring advantage through two games.
Neumann's quarterback is, ironically, senior Taylen Pospisil. Through two games, he's at 127 yards passing and 141 rushing.
David Lilly, meanwhile, has six touchdown runs to go along with his 203 yards out of the backfield.
Fort Calhoun's defense has already faced a top Class C1 running back this season. It held No. 5 Ashland's Bryce Kitrell to 65 yards on 17 carries in the opener, but still lost 37-14 to the Bluejays.
Pioneers linebacker Kaden Therkildsen and company will look to improve on that result against their second ranked foe of the early season. He leads the team with 25 total tackles, while junior Dillon Dierks has 18. Tyler Strauss, Jayce Douchey and Justin Myer have 16, 12 and 11, respectively.
Offensively, FCHS' Grant Halford has thrown for 328 yards and four scores. Strauss has 119 yards receiving, while Zane Schwarz has 87.
Online broadcast: mixlr.com/ftcactivities
No. 8 Blair (1-1) at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (2-0), 7 p.m.
After last week's 14-0 loss to Class B No. 6 York, the Blair Bears schedule doesn't get any easier with tonight's short road trip to Omaha.
Coach Bryan Soukup's squad faces Skutt Catholic, less than a year after the Skyhawks eliminated Blair from the 2018 playoffs 61-6. The 2018 champs are 2-0 to start the season with a 42-34 win against No. 4 Omaha Roncalli on the books.
Blair, meanwhile, is led by junior running back Dex Larsen, who has 302 offensive yards from scrimmage through two games. He has 171 on the ground and 131 through the air.
Bears quarterback Jason Stewart has 36 of his 61 pass attempts for 387 yards. Larsen, Colin Quick (112 yards) and Gavin Acker (102) are all have more than 100 receiving.
Defensively, the Bears' Braden Hason, a junior linebacker, has team-high 16 total tackles. Gunner Ogle has 14, including four for a loss of yardage.
Online broadcast: blairsportsnet.com
Arlington (1-1) hosts Wayne (1-1), 7 p.m.
Wayne enters tonight's game in Arlington 1-1, while the Eagles are 0-2.
The Blue Devils lost their opener at Wahoo 47-0, but beat O'Neill a week ago 27-13. A year ago, they beat AHS 14-0 at home.
The Eagles are 0-2 with losses to West Point-Beemer and Pierce. Josh Miller has thrown for 240 yards, while Logan Kirk has run for team-best 91. Tanner Pittman is off to fast start with 10 catches for 183 yards. He also leads the defense with 17 total tackles.
Online broadcast: striv.tv/arlington/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.