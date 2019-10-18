With just two regular season weeks remaining, the Nebraska high school football playoff pictures are beginning to take shape.
All three Washington County teams have their eyes on their district standings, but also wild card points in Class B and C.
Fort Calhoun and Arlington are firmly in the hunt for the Class C1 District 2 crown, which comes with an automatic bid into the state playoffs. Both teams are 2-1, but behind two more 2-1 teams — Platteview and Boys Town — in wild card points.
The Pioneers own a win against Boys Town and have a game remaining against Platteview, but also lost to the Eagles. This week they face 2-5 Omaha Concordia.
AHS, meanwhile, beat Fort Calhoun, but lost to Boys Town and has a game against the Trojans of Platteview this week.
As it stands, the Pioneers are 24th in the C1 wild card standings, while Arlington is 34th. Just eight district champions and eight wild card teams make the playoffs, meaning both FCHS and the Eagles should be focused on going 2-0 during the next two weeks.
Blair, meanwhile, isn't out of its Class B District 1 race just yet despite a three-point loss to Elkhorn Mount Michael last Friday. The Bears are 3-4 overall, but 2-1 in district play with games against 2-1 Bennington and 3-0 Omaha Roncalli remaining.
After it gets an expected win Friday against South Sioux City, Mount Michael faces Bennington in the season finale. If Blair can go 2-0 to end the season, it could win the district with a Knights loss to the Badgers.
If BHS doesn't go 2-0, or at least 1-1, it could be on the outside looking in during the playoffs. The Bears are currently 17th in the wild card standings. Four district champions and 12 wild card teams make the playoffs, leaving just seven Class B teams left out.
Blair (3-4) at Bennington (4-3), 7 p.m. today
Blair junior running back Dex Larsen broke the 1,000-yard mark for the second-straight season last week, but the Bears fell to Elkhorn Mount Michael 24-21. The Bears' three wins have come against teams with a combined 4-17 record this season.
The Badgers, meanwhile, have scored 142 point during the past two weeks against South Sioux City and Schuyler — two teams BHS also manhandled. Bennington does have a win against Norris, though, which beat Bears 42-22.
Fort Calhoun (4-3) hosts Omaha Concordia (2-5), 7 p.m. today
The Pioneers are coming off of a 47-6 win, while the Mustangs lost 30-0 last week.
While Fort Calhoun has a winning record this fall, it has just one win against a team with more than one victory this season. At 2-5, Concordia would be the second.
The Pioneers' offense has scored 23 touchdowns this fall with 1,280 passing yards and 903 on the ground.
Arlington (2-5) hosts Platteview (4-3), 7 p.m. today
The Eagles hosts the Trojans in the home finale for their senior class of football players. After topping Omaha Concordia and Fort Calhoun in back-to-back weeks, Arlington lost to Boys Town 27-12 last week.
Platteview, meanwhile, is 4-3 with wins against Lincoln Christian (1-6), Nebraska City (4-3), Douglas County West (1-6) and Concordia (2-5).
