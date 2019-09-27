The Blair football team is 1-3 four games into its 2019 season.
Three-straight double-digit losses have followed the Bears' overtime win against Plattsmouth in the opener. Games against York, Omaha Skutt and Norris have also pushed coach Bryan Soukup's team out of the Omaha World-Herald's Class B rankings.
But BHS' campaign rolls on. It hosts South Sioux City (SSC) 7 p.m. tonight at Krantz Field.
Junior Dex Larsen returns to the field against the Cardinals after a 37-carry, 203-yard rushing performance a week ago versus the Titans. The Bear scored two touchdowns, caught two passes for 13 yards, and had seven total tackles and a sack in the all-around effort. He also caused a fumble and booted a 77-yard punt.
Braden Hanson, Spencer Galbraith and Gavin Acker, meanwhile, are Blair's total tackles leaders. After nine against Norris, Hanson has 33. Galbraith and Acker have 27.
Sophomore Wyatt Ogle leads all defensive linemen with 17 total tackles for the Bears.
The Bears' opponent this week, the Cardinals, are also 1-3 this season with a win in their opener. SSC defeated Omaha Bryan 56-27, but has lost handily to Ralston, Omaha Gross and Crete since.
Last season, Blair beat the Cardinals 68-6. Larsen scored three touchdowns, while another current Bear, Zach Wormuth, scored one.
Fort Calhoun (2-2 overall) hosts Boys Town (2-2), 7 p.m. today
Enthusiasm is high in Fort Calhoun after the Pioneers knocked off Logan View last Friday for their second win.
Now, coach Andrew Christensen's team is focused on Class C1 District 2 play with five-straight games against those foes. It starts with Boys Town, which is also 2-2.
The Cowboys have losses to the same two teams Fort Calhoun has fallen to — Wahoo Neumann 42-14 and Ashland-Greenwood 46-14 — but also has wins against West Point-Beemer, 27-0, and the Raiders of Logan View. Two weeks ago, Boys Town beat Logan View 25-18, while the Pioneers earned a 11-point win just this past Friday.
Arlington (0-4) at Omaha Concordia (1-3), 7 p.m. today
The Arlington football team has allowed just 14 points over its last two games, but remains in the hunt for its first win.
Omaha Concordia, meanwhile, owns a 41-33 win against Lincoln Lutheran. In its other three games, however, the Mustangs have been outscored 155-42.
The Eagles will look to emulate Concordia's opposition thus far and score more than six points for the first time since its opening season loss to West Point-Beemer.
