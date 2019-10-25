The Blair Bears, Fort Calhoun Pioneers and Arlington Eagles have just one game left on each of their regular season football schedules.
Playoff spots can be earned by as many as two of Washington County's three teams tonight, but none of the three will be eliminated until scores go final. Blair (3-5 overall) hosts Omaha Roncalli (6-2) at 7 p.m., Fort Calhoun (5-3) plays at Platteview (4-4) and Arlington (3-5) travels to Valley to take on Douglas County West (1-7).
The Bears are playing for wild card points and a boost in the Class B standings, while the Pioneers and Eagles are contending for the Class C1 District 2 title. Its FCHS' crown if they best the Trojans on the road.
So, for at least one more night, all three Washington County football teams will be battling for wins. They'll be padding the following stats to do just that.
Blair Bears
After his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season last week against Bennington, Blair junior standout Dex Larsen is up to 1,147 on 198 carries. He's averaging 5.8 yards per tote and has 11 touchdowns.
Sophomore Livai Opetaia, meanwhile, has seen his production increase in recent weeks. The back has 56 carries for 315 rushing yards, while Braden Hanson has 97 yards and Wesley Gunderson has 70.
Altogether, the Bears' offense averages 212 on the ground and 134 yards through the air. Senior quarterback Jason Stewart has completed 54 percent of his throws for 950 yards and seven touchdowns. He has 10 interceptions.
Larsen, Morgan Rump and Gunnar Ogle have combined for six pass completions and 122 yards.
BHS senior Colin Quick has had a breakout season catching the ball. He has 39 receptions for 532 yards and five touchdowns. Larsen has 19 catches for 208, while Gavin Acker has 14 for 159 yards.
Nolan Osterhaus (four catches), Braden Hanson (three), Jacob Chavez (two), Spencer Galbraith (two), Wyatt Ogle (one) and Luke Mathiesen (one) have also gotten involved in the passing game.
Defensively, senior linebacker Zach Wormuth leads the Bears with 53 total tackles. He had 11 against Bennington last week.
Galbraith has 52 total tackles, while Hanson, Acker and Brady Soukup have 50, 48 and 34, respectively. Gunnar Ogle, who like Soukup is a defensive lineman, leads the way with nine tackles for a loss of yardage.
Osterhaus (3), Acker (2), Jakob Meggison (2) and Specer Beal (1) have Blair's eight interceptions. Quick has recovered three fumbles.
Osterhaus is 22-for-24 on extra-point kicks, while Charlie Kies is 2-for-2.
Fort Calhoun Pioneers
Kaden Therkildsen is far and away Fort Calhoun's top tackler. He leads the defense with 48 unassisted tackles, 24 assists and 72 total.
Tyler Strauss, Dillon Dierks, Justin Myer and Clint Dierks, meanwhile, have 48, 45, 44 and 41 total tackles, respectively. Myer has five tackles for loss to compliment Therkildsen's eight.
Myer, Clint Dierks, Therkildsen, Jayce Douchey and Malachi King have sacks, and Zane Schwarz has tallied two interceptions.
Offensively, the Pioneers' Grant Halford and Strauss have split snaps at quarterback. Strauss has 835 yards with a 53-percent completion percentage, while Halford has 625 at a 55-percent clip. They've combined for 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Therkildsen is the QBs' top target with 29 catches for 366 yards, but Schwarz has more yards — 450 — on 23 catches. Strauss has 18 catches for 241 yards and Michael Shirley has 184 on 11. Harrison Schmitt has 97 yards through the passing game.
Clint Dierks, meanwhile, has 421 of FCHS' 1,177 rushing yards. Strauss has 351, Dillon Dierks has 266 and Therkildsen has 49.
Arlington Eagles
Arlington has relied on its defense in 2019, but Jesse Thompson is just 162 rushing yards shy of the 1,000 mark with 838 on 138 carries. Logan Kirk has added 259 on 59, while quarterback Josh Miller has 255.
Miller has also thrown for 665 yards on 54 completions. The junior has six touchdown passes and six picks.
Senior Tanner Pittman, meanwhile, has 429 of the Eagles' 639 receiving yards on 31 catches. Thompson has contributed 96 yards.
Defensively, Miller and Kobe Wilkins have 56 total tackles each. Thompson has 52 and Remington Gay has 43. The latter also has a team-best four sacks.
Logan Kirk (3), Casey Kirk (1) and Frankie Rosenbalm (1) have intercepted passes, while Wilkins has two fumble recoveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.