Spencer Galbraith and Zach Wormuth led the Blair football team with 27 combined total tackles last week against Omaha Roncalli.
Because of their Bears' NSAA wild card standing, the seniors will have the opportunity to pile up more today against Omaha Skutt. Coach Bryan Soukup's team travels to the Skyhawks' home field 7 p.m. tonight for the first round of the Class B Playoffs. The 3-6 Bears are the No. 15 seed, while 9-0 Skutt is the second-seeded team behind only Scottsbluff.
“There is no quit in this group,” Soukup said after his team's 41-6 loss to Roncalli.
Blair previously played the Skyhawks on Sept. 13, losing 35-13. Junior Dex Larsen ran for 162 yards in defeat, while Colin Quick made six catches for 104 yards.
Galbraith and Wormuth combined for 18 tackles in that loss, while junior Braden Hanson had eight of his own.
The Bears have defeated Plattsmouth, South Sioux City and Schuyler this season, while Skutt hasn't lost. It is 9-0 and has outscored its opposition 339-116.
On Sept. 13, the Skyhawks outscored Blair 21-0 in the first quarter.
The playoff appearance is BHS' 21st in school history. Its qualified each of the past four seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.