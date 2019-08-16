Senior Kelsie Premer smiled through it, but was a tad bummed tying her shoes before the first day of cross-country practice.
“My running buddy is gone today,” she said Monday at Fort Calhoun High School.
Classmate Morgan Miller and sophomore Tessa Skelton would be back from out-of-state trips to log miles soon enough as the Pioneers prepare for their Sept. 3 season-opening race in Plattsmouth. But until then, Premer had to make due.
“I get to run by myself and I'm a little bit upset, but ...” Premer said, taking a sarcastic deep breath. “… it's fine.”
Thankfully, both senior Savannah Lukasiewicz and sophomore Katie Barta were present as coach Kyle McMahon and the Fort Calhoun squad started another fall season under a warm sun. In total, the girls team returns five runners with varsity team experience, though it is without two graduates who helped secure three-straight runner-up state finishes.
Medal-earning runners Taya Skelton, a Nebraska Cornhusker, and Avery McKennan aren't in orange and black anymore.
“Yeah, that's a little different because I'm always used to having another class ahead of me,” Lukasiewicz said.
Overall, though, the Pioneers still have a lot of experience — at least on the girls' side. John McKennan will be leading an inexperienced boys squad.
“I think we'll be OK because we're all very tight and we all have the same kind of attitude,” Premer said.
That attitude is to consistently improve.
“My personal goal is to always make myself better,” Lukasiewicz said. “I'm always trying to push myself to my limit, every day.”
It's a mindset that's helped Fort Calhoun's three standout seniors — Miller, Premer and Lukasiewicz — be just as integral to those runner-up teams as their departed teammates.
“Honestly, to me its just another year,” Lukasiewicz said. “But everyone is, like, 'It's your senior year, what do you think?' Honestly, nothing different really.”
The Pioneers will still be chasing high goals in 2019. They want to reach the standard they've helped set at FCHS.
“I'd really like to get back to state with the younger team that we have,” Premer said, revealing just the way how she liked to accomplish that. “Build them up.”
