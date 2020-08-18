Experience builds confidence on the softball field.
Fort Calhoun senior Jessyka Winterberg can attest. She started her career in the 10th grade.
“That was my first year ever playing softball,” the Pioneer said Thursday after practice.
As a 12th-grader, Winterberg returns with starting experience along with six of her teammates.
“I know a lot more about what's going on,” she said. “I was pretty clueless in the beginning.”
Seniors Kenzie Hansen and Victoria Perez, and Morgan Therkildsen, Maddie Reed, Bella Benoit and Lucy Hubbard, return having built confidence through varsity participation in recent seasons. That will be valuable in tonight's Jamboree exhibition at Tekamah-Herman and the home season-opener against West Point GAC on Thursday.
“I'm way more confident than I was as a sophomore,” Hansen said. “Sophomore year I played right field and I got put in at third in districts, and I was scared of the ball getting hit at me.”
That's since changed.
“Now, I feel way more confident and I'll charge the ball,” she explained. “I'm not afraid of it getting hit at me anymore.”
Play, overall, could improve this fall, too. Coach Ginger Appel's Fort Calhoun team has built confidence through experience together.
“We all kind of know how each other plays,” Hansen said. “(We know) each other's strengths and weaknesses, so we can lift each other up.”
Two starters missing from the Pioneers' squad were 2019's standouts — the graduated Kinsley Wimer and Kennedy Bradburn. They led their team both at the plate and from inside the pitching circle.
“It's a lot different,” Perez said. “Kinsley and Kennedy, we were pretty tight.”
The senior admits she doesn't miss them just as friends and teammates, but also because she knew what to expect from the duo's pitching. While she's excited to get going with new pitchers, newcomer Katie Barta and Reed included, she won't be able to play defense knowing exactly what her pitchers will do.
“It's a little scary,” Perez admitted. “But we'll get through it.”
Experience can also cover shortcomings, if they come. Winterberg hopes that leads to 2020 success.
“I hope we can win a few more games and just, overall, play better together,” she said.
Perez, meanwhile, just hopes COVID-19 doesn't cut her senior year short.
“I'm just hoping that it's a long year,” she said. “That we get to play as much as possible and, really, just have some fun for my last year.”
