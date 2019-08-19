Fort Calhoun senior Kennedy Bradburn was the lone softball player from her high school class at the jump.
But as the years went on, she found backup.
The Pioneer added a classmate to her ranks as a sophomore and another as a junior. This year, she'll close out her high school softball career alongside fellow seniors Kinsley Wimer and Westin Nottleman on a young FCHS squad.
Bradburn, a pitcher and infielder, isn't intimidated leading a team with 11 of its 18 players entering just the ninth- and 10th grades.
“The pressure hasn't really changed for me,” she said last Wednesday. “I just play whichever role helps the team the most.”
Nottleman, meanwhile, is excited to bring the newest Pioneers up to speed as they prepare for tonight's home exhibition game against Tekamah-Herman — which starts at 6 p.m. — and Thursday's regular season opener at West Point Guardian Angels.
“I came in thinking that I just want to make a close relationship with the younger kids,” she said. “I don't really know any of them, at all.”
But that'll soon change as the Pioneers move on without last season's senior class, which sent two of its players onto college softball. One such player who'll pick up some of the slack at the plate is Wimer, who earned Class C all-state honorable mention last season after setting a new school RBI record. She's not putting pressure on herself to top what she did a year ago, but she's certainly planning to make the most of her final season.
“I'd like to get more home runs this year, but, no, I really just came (into this season) saying, 'Let's have fun. It's my senior year,'” Wimer said. “'Let's make the most of it.'”
All three Fort Calhoun 12th-graders can recognize the little things that have made their softball experience on coach Ginger Appel's teams great. Wimer will miss being loud and laughing a lot on bus rides, while Bradburn will miss the inside jokes and camaraderie with her teammates.
Nottleman, however, will miss one very specific thing.
“Coach Appel's dance moves,” Nottleman said, chuckling.
The Pioneers' home opener is Saturday at 12:30 p.m. They host Logan View after a 11 a.m. junior varsity game.
