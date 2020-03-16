Michaela Ott played softball and basketball before her 2018 graduation from Blair High School.
Upon her enrollment at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), she decided to keep sports participation a part of her life.
“It would have been too much of an abrupt stop,” Ott said Tuesday.
So, the former Bear joined a UNL team that's become more than just an athletic outlet. She took on a new challenge with the Ultimate Frisbee Club Team, the UNL Cuddle Raptors.
“It's become my friend group,” Ott said. “It's where I belong.”
The Ultimate Frisbee season began in late February and would have continued through the spring before COVID-19-related cancellations cut it short. A fall season focused on beginners in the sport also takes place.
USA Ultimate describes the game as such: “Combining the non-stop movement and athletic endurance of soccer with the aerial passing skills of football, a game of ultimate is played by two teams with a flying disc on a field with end zones, similar to football. The object of the game is to score by catching a pass in the opponent’s end zone.”
Ott said there are two primary positions in the game. A handler is, typically, an experienced player who can hold the disk, make throws and has the ability to do it under pressure. On her team, the cutters are the quicker players who can receive throws from the handler. Generally, Raptors start as cutters.
Ott was motivated to join the team prior to her college enrollment, but ascended on the team when she got there. She was the Vice President of the UNL Club Team this year, and will be the President and captain going forward.
Ott also became a full time handler, delivering the disc to her cutters on the field.
“It's a much more natural spot for me,” she said.
The Cuddle Raptors have had recent success, too, which, admittedly, hasn't been typical, Ott noted. They won tournaments this past school year.
The former Blair Bear said the favorite highlight play of her career came during a sectional tournament. A close game was coming to its end and Ott drug her toe in the end zone for a tough catch.
But the key throws and catches haven't come close to her actual favorite part of her college sport. The UNL student appreciate's Ultimate's Spirit of the Game, which is defined “as a tradition of sportsmanship that places the responsibility for fair play on the players rather than referees,” according to usaultimate.org.
It's the Spirit of the Game that has welcomed a former softball and basketball player into its community. Ott relishes those relationships on her her teams and others.
“My favorite part has been the friends made,” the Raptors' captain said.
