Blair head coach Erich Warner feels the word “reunion” fits.
Coaches John Roan and Trevor Templar were in the wrestling room during the first week of practice, of course, but so, too, were Nick Sims, Paxton Sternberg and Will Schany. The three former Bears are now leading a new crop of talented grapplers into the 2019-2020 season, which begins Dec. 5 with a home triangular.
“It kind of brings back memories of doing it with my friends, my buddies,” Sternberg said Friday. The 2015 120-pound state runner-up is a first-year special education teach at BHS. Entering this season, he's still eighth on the all-time wins list with 114 victories.
“It just feels good to help out and assist these guys in any way I can,” Sternberg said.
Schany, a four-time state champ who earned two NCAA tournament trips while at the University of Virginia, is helping the Bears until he moves to Texas in January for work. He said the culture fostered by Warner and the coaches over the years is his reason for getting back on the mat.
“Technically, I'm volunteering, but I want to be here,” the 2013 grad said. “There's just so many people who helped me get to where I got, so if I can help anyone else out, even if its just one guy, that makes it worth it for me.”
Sims, meanwhile, has been apart of the BHS wrestling program for several years since becoming a 2009 third-place state finisher at 171 pounds. The former NAIA national qualifier at Hastings College has coached away from his home, too.
“I went out on my own for a couple of years, so I wanted to come back,” Sims said.
He actually coached back in Blair when Sternberg and Schany were active as well.
“Everyone goes different ways, but we always come back,” Sims said. “All of us are all looking for the same thing — for Blair to be the best it can be.”
They'll do that by teaching technique and giving their wrestlers knowledge they picked up while Bears themselves.
“I'd say the No. 1 thing is to enjoy it with your friends while you can,” Sternberg said. “That's how you'll remember it.”
Schany believes success will come to BHS if the wrestlers work hard.
“The proof is right there in front of you. Anything is possible,” he said. “It sounds cliché, but work hard and listen enough and you can do anything. You can accomplish a lot on the high school level.”
Since Warner became the head coach in 2006, Blair has gone 173-104 in duals and had its wrestlers notch every one of its seven individual state championships. Last February, the Bears won a Class B state dual title as well.
“I think that comes down to the coaches giving time at all levels,” Sims said. “We've had high school coaches at levels K-2 and 3-8, giving back to the sport.”
Former wrestlers have returned to their school and given back as well. Sims, Sternberg and Schany are three examples.
