To those who've chosen fitness as their 2020 New Year's resolution, Danny Schlotfeld has just a few words of advice.
Stick with it.
It wasn't until the sixth week of the Fort Calhoun junior's 10-week Farrell's eXtreme Bodyshaping program last fall that he received his first complement. By the end of it, though, he'd lost 20 total noticeable inches, dropped his body fat from 38.8 to 33.5 percent and upped his pushups-per-minute output from 14 to 40.
Schlotfeld's biggest point of pride, however, was his 1-mile run time. The 16-year-old went from an 18-minute to sub-10 1,600 meters. And that was without shoes, which he'd forgotten on the day of the timing.
Before all of that, though, the original impetus for Schlotfeld's efforts was doctor's advice. He was told he was very close to becoming morbidly obese.
With that in mind, the Fort Calhoun student got to work at Farrell's, an Omaha gym, where he trained in kickboxing and strength training.
“I was just ready to go,” Schlotfeld said.
His favorite aspect of training was kickboxing, while he least enjoyed resistance band work with his arms. Michelle VonKnorring, Danny's mother, said her son also learned about meal prep, reading food labels and eating healthy.
Thankfully, Schlotfeld said he never felt too sore from his workouts. He did notice his mood boost, though. Teachers, friends and family commented on his new talkative nature.
“I built confidence,” he said.
And the FCHS junior was rewarded through it. He earned $1,000 from Farrell's as the northwest Omaha location's 10-week challenge winner.
Now, with a new year underway, Schlotfeld looks forward to getting back to work.
