A majority of John Roan's high school coaching experience has come on the wrestling mat rather than the diamond.
Still, after two baseball seasons at Omaha North, and two more as a Blair assistant, the BHS teacher decided he'd take on the Bears' head coaching job after Mike O'Kane opted to step out of the Vets Field dugout after three seasons.
“It seemed like it was a pretty good fit,” Roan said Friday before practice.
The new Blair coach takes over a program filled with familiar faces this spring.
“It's beautiful,” he said of having a large senior class. “Not only that, but also having a coaching staff that has been around these kids. James (Bilslend) has been around these kids since they were 5, 6 years old.”
Two more assistant coaches — Kevin Rasmussen and Cris Aguilera — have senior sons on the team, while Lance Hansen has been a constant in the dugout in recent years. The newcomer, AJ Bilslend, was a BHS player just last spring.
“Having a very experienced coaching staff is huge,” Roan said. “They've made the transition very easy and very seamless.”
As will Blair's six returning starters — Colin Quick, Jacob Rodriguez, Ben Aguilera, Max Nickerson, Auggie Rasmussen and Aidan Mohr — when games start March 19 at Bennington.
Overall, it appears Roan has taken over a healthy program with a strong backing from its student body at BHS.
“Program-wide, we have 41 kids between reserve, JV and varsity,” the new coach said. “It's nice to have those kinds of numbers.”
That said, there's just a small number of Blair wrestlers who are also baseball players. Even so, Roach doesn't see his own approach change much from sport to sport, despite their differences.
“It's pretty much the same guy,” he said when asked to compare himself in each role. “I think wrestling calls for, maybe, a little more intensity than baseball.”
Roan also appreciates the chess-like approach of America's pastime, however.
“You can think about (coaching decisions). You can react a little bit better,” he said. “With wrestling, its 6 minutes and you go all out.”
The Bears will play smarter this spring, not harder, as demonstrated by one of the first drills of Friday's practice. They worked on relays from the outfield, using their teammates to get the ball home.
