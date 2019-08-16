The Blair cross-country team's summer goal was to run enough miles to get them from New York City to San Francisco and back.
They didn't quite make the return trip, reaching Chicago — or about 4,700 miles.
“If you add this first week of the season, we could definitely make it,” coach Darren Harsin said early Tuesday morning on the second day of practice.
Despite coming up just short of their goal, the Bears enter the season in great shape.
“We had, for sure, our best summer in quite awhile,” Harsin said. “We had really good attendance at our summer runs. I'm really excited about our starting point because we can now really get into some really quality training much earlier.”
When Blair finally gets to its season-opening meet Sept. 3 in Plattsmouth, they'll run an experienced crew with lofty expectations at Rhylander Park.
“Obviously, we're going to state this year,” senior Lillian Knudtson said. “That's not even a question.”
Overall, the Bears return 11 runners with varsity race experience. Of those 11, five are seniors, including Class B second-place finisher Sam Lueders. He's joined by Knudtson, Ethan Funk, Zac Boswell and Aiden Klanderud — all names BHS cross-country supporters will recognize.
“We pretty much have the same team running,” Knudtson said.
It's a detail that has Harsin and assistant coach Carson Norine excited for the fall season.
“These guys have really been contributing since they were sophomores,” the former said. “They're experienced. They know what it takes to excel. It makes coaching a little easier because you can rely on that senior leadership.”
Knudtson said the Bears can also rely on their grit — the 2019 cross-country theme.
“Grit is something that keeps us persevering and keeps us strong,” she explained.
“We made an acronym out of it,” Funk said. “At first, the 'G' stood for 'gritty' and I was like, 'I don't think that's how acronyms work.'”
But the BHS runners get grit. Together, they can make their goals come to fruition — one day at a time.
“It's knowing how to motivate your teammates,” Funk said. “When it's a hard practice, some people respond better to this, and this and this. After three years of doing this, you kind of get a sense of what its like together.”
And he's plenty happy practice has started after spending the summer trying to help his team from coast-to-coast and back on solo runs.
“Every Monday on the team runs, it doesn't even feel like a workout,” Funk said. “You're just catching up and you're with your friends. It's like you're hanging out — and then you've run six miles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.