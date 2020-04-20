Emma Grote arrived in Marshall, Minn., on her own.
The 2016 Blair grad didn't know a soul at her new school, Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU), but she was well aware of the opportunity presented to her. She just had to seize it.
“I kind of set my own destiny,” the softball standout said.
Grote claimed her place in the lineup and earned 137 starts in four seasons with the Mustangs. She has 144 hits to go with it, but that was before COVID-19 prematurely ended her career on a diamond in Winter Haven, Fla.
Or did it?
Making the right adjustments
Grote earned all-state honorable mention as a Blair Bear, but she learned early on that college softball wasn't anything like high school.
Extra conditioning sessions and three-hour practices became her norm.
“It was a bit of an adjustment,” she said.
But Grote also knew what was on the line.
“I knew coming in I had a chance to start freshman year,” right-hander said.
She didn't blow her opportunity either. She did the little things well and showed her coaches that she cared. And, on the opening day of her first college season, the right-fielder started from the first out on.
The brand-new Mustang went 0-for-3 in her first game before notching her first hit in the second, though she finished just 1-for-5.
Grote adjusted to college pitching as the season went on, as well as her conversion back into a slapper at the plate. She said she had to get back into the “slapper mentality,” reversing her transition into a power hitter as a high school senior. That move at BHS had cut her batting average from .398 as a junior to .315 as a senior.
As her freshman season in college picked up steam, Grote regained comfort moving forward at the pitch. She'd swing the ball into the dirt, turn and race to first base.
All told, the Blair native ended her first year as a Mustang with a respectable .264 average with 32 hits. Her work and adjustments at the plate, however, were just beginning to pay dividends.
A breakout Mustang
Grote started seeing college pitches better by the end of her freshman season.
“I was having better at-bats,” she noted.
Her sophomore stats showed that same confidence the next year. The Mustang hit at a .324 clip for the season, finishing with 48 hits — which stands as her career high.
Grote unloaded those numbers at the plate, while also moving from right field to first base — a position she had little to no experience at. On top of that, she'd only known the move was coming three days ahead of time.
Again, Grote met the challenge and spent the better part of two seasons on the bag.
The 2018 campaign wasn't just the former Bears' coming out party, it was her team's, too. SMSU entered the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Tournament as the tenth seed, but went 3-2, earning a top-four standing. The Mustangs topped Minnesota State, St. Cloud State and Concordia-St. Paul before Augustana cut them just short of the championship.
“It was the best we played all year,” Grote said.
That run was the highlight of her career, though SMSU's doubleheader sweep of rival Sioux Falls during her junior year came close. She finished with three hits, including a triple during the rare 2-0 day against the Cougars.
“I don't think I've had that much adrenaline pumping through my body in a long time,” she said.
It was all leading to what Grote hoped was an exclamation point at the end of her college career in 2020. Everything started well, too.
Not quite her last dance
The daughter of Kristen and Kurt Grote had planned to graduate this year.
Emma started the her last SMSU season back in the outfield as the the Mustangs earned an 8-7 win in Topeka, Kan. She finished the game with two hits, an RBI and a stolen base.
Her team has had an overall losing record since Grote's arrival, but it was 9-7 through the nonconference season with an 8-4 win against No. 10 Trevecca Nazarene in Florida. The Mustangs' former Bear was 2-for-4 with an RBI in that upset. She had tears of joy in her eyes as she left the field that day.
But when Grote's softball team returned home to Minnesota to prepare for the NSIC season, everything had changed.
“We came back to the Twilight Zone,” she explained.
The season was canceled and for a few days Grote thought her career had been ended by a worldwide pandemic. Then, the news dropped that NCAA athletes wouldn't lose eligibility.
Now, Grote wants to become something that's rarely — or, possibly never — been done. She wants to become a five-year starter with the SMSU softball team.
“I want to lead this team positively,” the BHS grad said. “I don't want to leave anything behind.”
In school, Grote — who thanks her parents and family for their support — plans to earn some minors to go with her major in the medical field. It'll boost her resume, she said.
And while she does miss her hometown, and the memories she made on the Bears' diamond with her best friends, nothing beats her college softball days in Marshall. Her advice, “Don't be afraid to go somewhere you haven't been before.”
Grote arrived at SMSU on her own, but will end her stay with a career like no other.
