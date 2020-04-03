Though early morning weight room sessions were suspended along with school, Fort Calhoun strength and conditioning coach Andrew Christensen isn't letting the Pioneers' progress halt due to coronavirus concerns.
“Hey. What's up Pioneer Nation?” he says to open one Youtube video from what looks like his basement.
Christensen, who was recently approved by the Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) School Board for an athletics director and assistant principal contract, has been putting together at-home workouts for the Pioneers.
“I email every student, seventh through 12th (grade),” he said Monday.
The coach is preparing body-weight-only workouts as well as exercise reps for those students with weight room equipment at home. He said he's modified workouts for all students, not just athletes prepping for the return of prep sports post-suspension. FCHS staff and a few community members have also become apart of the email chain.
“It's a really easy time to play video games and be a couch potato,” Christensen said. He wants the kids to know he's giving them another option.
One such workout email the coach provided to the Enterprise shows weight workouts for Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The lifts — such as bench press, curls, deadlifts, squats and hang clean — are included with the number of sets, reps and time needed with brief explanations, when necessary.
Another email described a 22-minute workout that anyone could attempt without equipment. The Monday example included squat 180-degree jumps, windmill pushups, side tricep rises and shuffle runs. It also included a YouTube link with videos of Christensen performing and explaining each of the exercises. Some he shot in his basement, while another showed his backyard with his young daughter providing extra weight, sitting on his back while he did push-ups.
“When its all said and done, when you're done with this workout, you should be feeling it,” he said in a video from his basement.
The coach provides instruction, but also motivation with each clip. Athletes have responded with their own messages, too.
“It's who you are in the face of adversity that becomes true,” Christensen said after explaining that John and Joe Doyle had made bench press possible with a bar and two suitcases.
The Pioneers coach admits that some FCHS students will keep up with the workouts and some won't, but he wants to make sure they have the option to continue to get in their work. Whenever they're able to get back in the high school's weight room, he wants the students and athletes to “hit the ground running” and not have to start over.
