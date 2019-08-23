Tuesday's practice at River Wilds Golf Club was not ideal.
“The guys get cold weather and then they complain about it,” Blair junior golfer Neenah Lindner said, standing out in the hot conditions on the clubhouse deck. “You want to play in this weather? Go ahead, you can play for me.”
But the boys' season can wait until next spring when the snow melts.
Now, the Bears' girls team begins its golf season Sept. 3 at the Gretna Invitational on Tiburon Golf Course. Until then, though, they'll have to contend with potentially warm weather as they practice and remember why they play their sport.
“Because golf is fun,” senior Ava Rech said.
It could be a fun season for Blair coach Ross Udey, who's in his 18th season as the girls coach. His team returns five players with a lot varsity experience, including Lindner and Rech. Rachel Parks, Kaia Stewart and Anna Moore are also River Wilds regulars in the fall.
Four of those five Bears helped earn their school's first tournament win in six years just last fall in Plattsmouth.
“The win we had at Bay Hills, that was fun,” Lindner said. “We were the best team there.”
“That's because I didn't play that meet,” Rech joked.
While the team is without the graduated Torrie Loudner — a two-time state qualifier who now plays for the College of Saint Mary — it does have players who have their teammate's attention in the early going.
“Rachel and Anna. They're both pretty good,” Rech said, also mentioning Mallory and Addie Stirek as potential players to watch in the future.
Enthusiasm is high for the program as a whole with 16 golfers out. Udey said numbers for BHS haven't been that high in awhile.
“The returners have a little idea of what it takes to be competitive and they are looking forward to see if we can break through this season,” the coach said in a preseason email.
As for a potential state run after the River Wilds-hosted Class B District 1 tourney on Oct. 7?
“I think we have a good chance,” he wrote.
