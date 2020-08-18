Two members of the six-player Blair softball senior class were asked to be the Bears' spokespersons.
Before they even had the chance to think about what that entailed Friday afternoon at the Youth Sports Complex, Hannah Koch and Ayden Dick raised their hands. They, like senior teammates Maria Chesson, Julia Saylor, Carmen Warrick and Hallie Lewis, wore masks in hopes of not only playing Thursday's season-opener at Wayne, but a full slate of games this fall.
“It's definitely a lot different, but we're managing to do whatever is expected of us,” Koch said. “We just don't want our season ruined because of COVID.”
As co-spokesperson, the senior outfielder — who scored 45 runs a year ago — was asked to describe her fellow seniors.
“She's one of my good friends, actually, and she's a little crazy,” Koch said of Chesson to laughter.
Saylor, meanwhile, is “very nice.”
“She's an outfielder with me and gets all of my crazy throws to her,” Koch continued.
Warrick, meanwhile, has to deal with the same kind of throws at first base.
“She was actually teaching me how to play first base the other day,” Koch explained. “And, yeah, she's good at stretching and a good first baseman.”
“Kind of the rock of the team,” Dick added.
“Pretty much the rock of the team,” Koch said agreeably. “Whenever we need a team discussion we tell Carmen to say it because she's more vocal about it.”
Lewis, meanwhile, is one of the quickest baserunners on the team, the outfielder said. When given a curveball question asking what some of the shortstop's flaws were, the speaker and Dick weren't having it.
“Nothing negative about our team,” Dick said.
“We have a really good senior group this year,” Koch reiterated. “I think we're going to have a lot of fun.”
Dick wouldn't disagree.
“We have every right to be confident,” she said. “This year we have a lot of good chemistry and a lot of good talent that everyone knows what to do with. Everybody's smart. Everybody knows what they're doing here.”
The talent extends outside of the Blair's senior class, too. Junior Jerzie Janning and sophomore Tessa Villotta are returning starters, but girls who weren't even on the team in 2019 could contribute as well.
“We have a lot of talent in the freshman class, which is pushing us a lot harder this year,” Koch said. “I like it. That makes me work harder and makes them work harder, too.”
The Bears, seniors through freshmen, won't just be challenged by their opposition this fall. The challenges of COVID-19 precautions add another dynamic, but BHS' senior class is still looking forward to what's ahead. Coach Jennifer Fangmeier's group anticipates a fun season together.
“Just roll with the punches and enjoy every single day that you have to play,” Dick said. “Don't take any practices or games for granted because it could potentially be your last one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.