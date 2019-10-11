Jon and Kathy Pounds were on the road home to Memorial Stadium from Minnesota, with a stop in at their actual home in Blair, when they received a phone call.
The couple, married since 1985, didn't recognize the number, but it wound up being a call they certainly wanted to return. A day before the Nebraska Cornhuskers were set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 28, ESPN's College Gameday was calling NU's biggest fans.
“We were kind of in awe,” Kathy said Wednesday. The call — spurred on by Joe Andreasen, a Blair High School and Nebraska grad who works for ESPN — provided a special “Gameday” experience for a pair of fans who've seen it all.
Jon and Kathy will attend their 400th-straight Nebraska football game this Saturday. Since Sept. 24, 1988, the Blair natives have been to every Cornhuskers tilt, home or away. Those contests have taken them from coast-to-coast and even Tokyo.
Coincidently, though, Saturday's battle between coach Scott Frost's team and the Golden Gophers is in Minnesota, not far from the Pounds' cabin. It's where they enjoy their lives together most of the time these days.
Football fans
Jon Pounds remembers listening to football games on the radio with his father. He believes he's listened, watched or been to every Nebraska football game since the 1960s.
Jon's commitment to the Huskers is lifelong. One time while in Las Vegas, he found that none of the local television stations were broadcasting the game. The 1972 BHS graduate got his dad on the phone and listened to the game through a telephone headset.
Kathy went to her first Nebraska football game in 1982, two years after her own high school graduation. She went with Jon.
Ever since, the pair have been joined at the hip in their Husker fandom. When Kathy needed a new kidney eight years ago, she got one from her husband. They elected to have the procedure done during the offseason with plenty of time to get ready for football.
The Pounds received a letter from Tom Osborne and a Bo Pelini autograph for that one.
The streak
Before Dr. Tom's national title years during the 1990s, Jon and Kathy decided going to games was more enjoyable than watching them from afar.
“I cannot watch these games on TV,” Jon remembered telling himself.
So, they stopped. The Pounds made sure to be in the stadium every Saturday.
“You never know when you're going to get your next big play,” Kathy said.
Every home game, they arrive an hour early to Memorial Stadium. They walk by the Osborne statue with Brook Berringer and make sure to get a pop and a hot dog.
The Pounds have sat in the same area of the stadium for most of their run. There's a 19-year-old fan who sits behind them, but Jon clearly remembers when the mother was pregnant.
But the 400-game streak has had NU's biggest fans on the road, too. The biggest trip they've taken for Nebraska football is a flight to Tokyo in 1992. Four years into their now 31-year-run of games, the Pounds watched the Huskers beat Kansas State 38-24 in the Egg Dome. Calvin Jones ran for 186 yards, while a young quarterback named Tommie Frazier had 181 yards of total offense.
Jon and Kathy's Nebraska flag at the hotel caught the attention of the Omaha World-Herald's Tom Shatel, while the Japanese fans caught their's. The new football fans weren't rooting for the Huskers or the Wildcats, opting to shake their pom-poms whether the color of those pom-poms coincided with the team doing well on the field or not.
Since that trip, Jon and Kathy have enjoyed the fans at Virginia Tech and Southern Mississippi, and watched a lot of football.
“I can only remember one play I've missed,” Jon said, recalling one game in Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks had moved up the kickoff, unbeknownst to the Pounds. Thankfully, they only missed the opening kickoff.
Bowl games
The Pounds have a room in their home dedicated to Nebraska football memorabilia. A day before their College Gameday appearance, Jon and Kathy proudly showed their photo slapping the famous horseshoe from the Tunnel Walk and a Mike Rozier cold-weather jersey from the 1980s.
But the couple also noted the display of cups and mugs from the 50-plus stadiums they've visited over the past three decades. Among the cups are ones with NFL logos.
Bowl game trips are some of the Pounds' most memorable, even the recent one where they were forced to buy a new vehicle on the way to Santa Clara, Calif., when their's broke down.
But one of the best memories is when Jon and Kathy went to the 1995 Orange Bowl in Florida. The game settled the 1994 National Championship — Osborne's first.
“This is better than our wedding day,” Kathy recalled telling Jon. They were in agreement. “One day, people will realize that when Scotty does it.”
No stopping yet
While the 1990s were “amazing,” the Pounds have remained committed to their team through the struggles of the last 15-some years of Nebraska football. Maurice Purify's game-winning catch at Texas A&M in 2006 — on a throw from current Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor — and Jordan Westerkamp's grab behind his back are among the memories they're glad they were in the stadium to witness.
Jon started the 400-game streak when he was 34. Kathy was 26. Since, they've spent more than a year's worth of days going to Nebraska football games.
On Wednesday, Kathy answered her phone while the couple was on the road headed to Minnesota. She ended the call with what could have been expected.
“And, 'Go Big Red!” she said.
Nebraska believes it has the greatest fans in college football, but it's hard to argue that Jon and Kathy Pounds aren't the best all by themselves.
