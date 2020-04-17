The City of Blair closed its park playgrounds April 3, but the open green spaces remain open to community members amid social distancing and coronavirus precautions.
“We're happy to have that available,” Parks Assistant Superintendent CJ Heaton said Monday.
Parks superintendent Pat Long, James Bilslend and he have kept up their work in Blair, keeping parks maintained while other sources of recreation and entertainment have become sparse in the past month.
Athletic field maintenance is among the projects that continues on, though Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts' recent Directed Health Measure suspended all youth and adult organized team sports, including but not limited to club sports, through May 31. Vets Field and the Dana ballfields — Peterson and Zimmerman Field — may be off-limits now, but city staff have kept them playable in the meantime as community teams wait to return.
“We're going to have them ready,” Heaton said.
The assistant superintendent gave credit to Bilslend — who is also the Blair Post 154 American Legion baseball head coach — for the field's conditions. He also noted that local youth sports organizations have had large roles in their fields' upkeep.
The entire Blair Youth Sports Complex north of Blair High School is currently closed, but maintained by its organizations as well. Those organizations — and the City of Blair staff — hope to be back using Blair's athletic fields sooner rather than later when state and local officials deem it safe to do so.
