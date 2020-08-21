Asked to recap last year's foray into the Class B State Golf Championships, Blair senior Kaia Stewart leapt right into the question Tuesday at River Wilds Golf Club.
“Well, I obviously could have done a little better,” she said. “... and it was really cold out there, too.”
Coach Ross Udey's Bears can't do anything about the weather this fall, but they can confidently contend for a return trip after finishing 10th in 2019 having lost just one starter — Ava Rech — to graduation. Junior Anna Moore and sophomore Mallory Stirek come back from the state lineup as do seniors Rachel Parks and Stewart. Seniors Neenah Lindner, Kylie Quick and Courtney Geise — and sophomore Addie Stirek — also return with experience in varsity tournaments.
“We have a few girls that will step up and we'll hopefully make it back there again this year,” Parks said.
Stewart has the same mentality.
“I think we kind of expect to go (to state) this year,” she said. “But we have to actually work on it.”
Blair's seniors already have put in time on the course.
“Even more practicing than I usually do,” Lindner reported.
She wasn't the only one either.
“I've been working all summer and hopefully this year we can make it just a little bit better,” Stewart said.
Udey said he's looking forward to seeing the scores Parks, Mallory Stirek, Moore and she report.
“I just kept working on chipping and putting because that's mainly the game,” Stewart said. “You can always drive far, but you have to work on the short game.”
But, as with every other high team, golfers aren't just contending with the course and elements this fall. COVID-19 is on their minds, though they're thankful that they are getting a chance to play at the start of the school year.
“I'm happy to be out here again just because the spring sports didn't get to do that,” Parks said. “So, I hope that everything goes well, and I hope that I can improve even more than I did in the past years.”
For Parks and her senior teammates, this will be their final prep year to show off their improvements and contend for a spot at the state tournament. It's also the last time they'll get to do it altogether.
“The people make it the most fun,” Geise said. “Just the team and being around them, especially with everything going on.”
