Most weight rooms don't have lawnmowers a few feet from the dumbbells, but three Blair Bears made their temporary setup work Tuesday morning.
Brothers Dex and Dane Larsen, and Braden Hanson, have been training in the Larsen family garage since school doors were locked and the Blair Family YMCA announced it was indefinitely closed due to coronavirus precautions.
“I like the school weight room better,” said Dane, the youngest of three high-schoolers. His comment drew laughter from the juniors, who stood just a few steps from a work bench, lawn equipment and storage tubs — typical garage stuff.
“It's definitely something we used to take for granted because all these weights were just sitting in the corner,” Dex said. “Honestly, I'm just grateful we have it because a lot of people just have to do pushups and whatever.”
The trio, meanwhile, has been able work toward their goals, preparing for next fall's football season.
“Just want to get bigger, faster, stronger for football,” Dane said. “Trying to compete. Get to where my brother is.”
Without coaches present, the Bears are working hard together in a less-than-ideal situation.
“It's good to lift with somebody,” Hanson said. “We push each other.”
They're doing so with organized workout plans.
“We're going off of the same sheet that we would do in the summer and what we would do in weights class at the school, too,” Hanson said. “We just, kind of, follow that same thing, so our spring list transitions us into our summer list with the same workouts.”
Dex said BHS athletes are also keeping up with online programs, including those from Loyalty Training out of Omaha, which has worked with the Bears' football program and the Blair Training Center in the past. Anything helps with the actual weight rooms closed.
On top of those unique practices, though, Dex, Dane and Braden also have the Larsen family garage to spend their mornings moving weight in.
“We come out here and lift and then we can go out and run in our yard and stuff,” Dex said. “Some people aren't that lucky.”
