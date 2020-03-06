As per usual, Blair girls basketball coach Matt Aschoff sat down and studied game film throughout this past season.
His eyes would watch for Xs and Os, and game-planning, but would often be drawn to the Bears' bench — the one he led with assistants Kari Heser and Dallas Roach. He found that players on the floor never celebrated buckets, hustle plays and defense alone.
For 24 games, the BHS squad was in it together.
“Of the teams I've ever coached, this is by far the closest team I've ever been with,” Aschoff said. “Easily.”
The Bears finished the season 14-10 and just one win shy of their first state tournament in more than two decades. As a result, the basketball program earned just its sixth winning season since the turn of the century, coming out victorious more times than any Blair team since 1999.
Aschoff's team battled injuries, illness and setbacks along the way, but, after a road trip across Nebraska, were just six points from upsetting the Sidney Red Raiders in the Class B-5 District Final.
“There was a lot of crying in the locker room afterwards,” Aschoff said of the Feb. 22 season finale in a gym more than 5 hours from home. “I think it was because we lost when we could have made it to state, but part of it was because it was over. This will never be the team ever again.”
It was a sad realization, but the culmination of a season that should be celebrated.
“We don't make it a negative,” Aschoff said. “We talked to them. 'You'll never be with this same group ever again, so cherish this as much as you can. This is a special group. We love you guys.'”
How it came to be
Blair senior Sophia Grantham played her first high school game in 2016. She was the energetic ninth-grader on a team led by Isabella Grantham's senior class.
“Having my sister and Dallas there was really huge and really beneficial for me and my confidence,” the younger Grantham sister said. “I just tried to carry that throughout my sophomore, junior and senior year.”
The point guard arrived for practices last fall as the most-experienced Bear, by far. She was enthusiastic, recognizing a varsity roster bolstered by a large sophomore class.
“We're a very athletic bunch, so I knew we would have a good season,” Grantham said before providing context. “That's my attitude before every season I go into.”
Still, Blair players were excited with their offseason progress after the 6-15 2018-19 season.
“It started in the summer,” sophomore Makayla Baughman said. “The first day of team camp. So, end of May last year. A lot people were coming into things.”
Avory French and she had picked up valuable experience as freshmen, but could already tell during the warm months that the team was building toward something different.
“I think we started off this summer doing very well,” French said. “We were really excited and it kept going.”
The summer and fall months came and went before the season started Dec. 5 at Omaha Mercy. There, the Bears started what would become a historic season with a buzzer-beater loss.
“It felt like whenever we had a setback, or something knocked us down, no one created any excuses,” Aschoff said.
Blair responded to its first loss, by shaking it off — a team strength which became routine. It won four in a row, including two on back-to-back nights against Waverly and Norris, who were preseason favorites of many in the state.
“After that weekend, we just felt like, 'Ok, well we just took down the people who were supposed to be the big dogs,'” Baughman said.
Soon, Blair acquired a target on its own back — top 10 ranking in Class B.
Stepping it up
The Bears closed 2019 with two holiday tournaments. In both, they encountered another upstart team garnering early-season attention for its efforts.
Omaha Gross topped BHS 48-40 in the Cougar Classic before the Bears bested the Cougars in the Aurora Holiday Tournament final by the same score.
“When we played Gross the second time it was a very physical game,” Aschoff said. “We actually had some people email us and say, 'We were so proud. Your girls just didn't seem like they cared (it was physical).' It was just, 'next play.'”
The Bears were developing their identity, as was breakout junior Ella Ross.
“I've never been huge into shooting,” she said. “I'll do whatever I can so that you, somebody else, can get a better shot.”
Not long into the year, though, it was Ross who became one of Blair's top options from beyond the arc.
“I didn't know it was going to happen,” she said. “At the beginning of the year, I didn't know what, at all, was going to happen.”
The Bears' only other junior, Maicy Lourens, found herself in a similar situation when French was injured in BHS' loss at Bennington. No. 33 was inserted into the starting lineup, stepping up and becoming a reliable option in the post.
As Lourens capitalized in her new role, French worked to get back.
“To get hurt, it was hard to see the team go on and I wasn't with them all of the time,” she said.
But with their “no excuses” mantra, the Bears continued on through January, picking up another noteworthy win on Jan. 16. Ross sunk late free throws against Omaha Skutt as Blair picked up its first win against the Skyhawks since 2007.
Aschoff's team later improved to 10-3 — with addition of athletic guard Mya Larson to the varsity lineup — before it faced off with Class A Elkhorn, which was at the top of its game and highly-ranked on Jan. 24. BHS battled the Antlers in the Wipe Out Cancer Coaches vs. Cancer game, but came up short, 54-48, in what became a signature night of its season.
“We lost and everything, but we barely lost,” Sami Murray said. She had a standout performance against Elkhorn, sinking three 3-pointers in a contest she wanted to win more than any other.
In tears, the Bears honored Murray's mother after the game. Amy, a Blair teacher, is battling cancer, but not without her daughter's basketball team on her side.
“It's the most love I've ever felt from a team I've been on,” Sami said.
One to remember
As injuries and unfortunately-timed illnesses added up, BHS finished the season with just four wins in its last 10 games. It hit the road and won games at Seward and Nebraska City, but couldn't quite knock-off state-bound Bennington and Sidney in the end.
The season-ending losses weren't able to ruin a historic Bears run, however.
“It was a really good senior year,” guard Brooke Schlachter said. “Couldn't have been better.”
Murray said Blair was successful due to a balanced team approach.
“We all knew when to joke around, but we also knew when to work hard,” she said. “We all cared a lot about each other.”
That, ultimately, is what the Bears believe brought them success in 2019-20. Talent and love propelled BHS to its winningest season since 1999.
“I did,” senior Madyson Ray said when asked if she felt the love between teammates. “I gave lots, though, too. Every single one of those girls has a place in my heart.”
At the end of four years on the floor, Grantham cherished her time on Aschoff's best team so far.
“It wasn't even basketball itself, it was the family,” she said. “This is my second family and I'm always going to have them forever.”
The game tape confirms the Bears were in it together.
