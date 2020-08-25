Dex Larsen can't believe his senior football season is upon him.
“It's kind of crazy,” he said Wednesday after Blair High School football practice.
More than 2,600 rushing yards since his first carry as a sophomore, the running back isn't taking this campaign for granted. With COVID-19 cancellations and postponements possible, focus on the game — or practice — at hand is paramount.
“We're taking every day like it could be our last. That's what the coaches are preaching,” Larsen said. “We don't know what can happen, so we're just out here grinding every day.”
Coach Bryan Soukup's team is determined to follow that approach.
“We could get to Plattsmouth (on Friday), play one game and that could be the only game we play,” senior defensive back Nolan Osterhaus said. “You've just got to try to get to the games and win the games you get to play.”
That's, finally, where the option to look ahead is possible.
“Then keep going on from there,” Osterhaus noted.
Both Larsen and Osterhaus will be valuable assets as BHS looks to improve upon its 3-7 2019 record. Larsen is back in the fold with all of those rushing yards, but may also play quarterback in addition to his defensive responsibilities.
Osterhaus, meanwhile, returns after a breakout junior year. He posted 37 total tackles, had four interceptions and a fumble recovery last fall.
“That's what we've always thought of football, playing offense and defense,” Larsen said. “We always want to be on the field, no matter what it is. We're doing everything we can.”
But its not just a matter of being on the field or not.
“I wouldn't say we're too valuable to take off,” Osterhaus said. “If we're not doing our job, they'll take us off in a heartbeat.”
Both seniors believe the Bears' bench will have depth to replace if they need a breather — or a snap or two to get back on task, if necessary. Overall, seven starters return on offense, while five return on defense. Kip Tupa, Gage Casanova, Livai Opetaia, Braden Hanson, Lance Hume and Wyatt Ogle are among the players with an abundance of varsity experience to build upon.
“My biggest goal is to play as a team,” Osterhaus said. “That's something we didn't do very well last year.”
Larsen, meanwhile, will work behind a reconfigured offensive line in 2020. Hume and Ogle have starting experience blocking, but Cole Truhlsen, Hanson, Nolan Ulrich and tight end Cade Ulven will also play big roles moving forward.
“They're ready,” Larsen said. “They've been waiting their turn. They were just learning last year, and now they're ready to go.”
Overall, the running back's senior class has shown it isn't taken this final fall for granted. He and Osterhaus said a couple of seniors have returned to the field after not playing in previous years.
Together, the Bears hope to take advantage of whatever battles on the gridiron they can get into.
