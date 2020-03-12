Athletes from Blair, Fort Calhoun and Arlington spent their winter months competing in college sports such as basketball, indoor track and competitive dance.
They've taken what they learned in Washington County and built upon that experience with more at the collegiate level. Their stats are according to their schools' athletic websites.
Indoor track and field
Doane University's Alec Wick recently helped his team to the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) title in men's indoor track and field. The former Blair Bear was second in the 3,000-meter run, crossing the finish line in 8:56.42, while also claiming fourth in the 5,000.
Wick was an All-GPAC performer.
Evan Wick, another BHS graduate, and RJ Matney, a Omaha Roncalli grad from Blair, also competed for Doane during its conference title win. Wick was 10th in the 5,000 meters in 16:16.65, while Matney was 14th in 16:55.34. The former added a 12th-place finish in the 3,000 as well.
The GPAC Championships also hosted the efforts of Washington County's Hannah Warner, Grant Lammers, Jarod Reed and Chris Zanotto. Warner, a former Fort Calhoun standout competing for Hastings College, was 14th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.97. She was 18th out of 40 runners in the 200 dash at Concordia University the week prior.
Concrodia's Reed and Lammers, meanwhile, competed in the 600 run at the GPAC meet. The former Blair teammates finished 16th and 17th, respectively, in 1:28.34 and 1:33.33.
Lammers was also sixth in the 600 at his Bulldogs' early bird meet in December, while Reed was 14th at the Concordia Indoor Invite in February.
Zanotto, a Dakota Wesleyan sophomore from Blair, was 17th at the GPAC Championships in the shot put. He cleared 43 feet, 3.5 inches.
Another former Bear, Lily Johnson, was named the Washburn University Student of the Week during this past indoor track season. The Ichabod was seventh at the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association meet in the 3,000 meters, finishing in 10:27.63. She was also apart of her Kansas school's ninth-place medley relay team.
Evan Slominski, a 2019 Blair graduate, earned North Star Athletic Conference All-Conference honors recently. His Dakota State 1,600-meter relay team finished second at the conference meet, finishing in 3:28.42.
Individually, Slominski was fourth in the 600 run during the meet in Brookings, S.D.
In addition to Warner, Fort Calhoun graduates Taya Skelton, Hanna Lazure and Colton Folkers were members of their college's track and field teams this past winter. Skelton is a Nebraska Cornhusker, studying health and nutrition sciences.
Lazure, meanwhile, earned her season-best second-place finish at the Concordia Invite on Feb. 14. The Wayne State College high-jumper cleared 5-1. That same height earned her a sixth-place finished at the Ward Hayleett/Doane Invite and seventh at the SDSU Holiday Invite.
Folkers, a Northwestern College Red Raider, set his season-best in the 1,600-meter run at the Dennis Young Classic in Storm Lake, Iowa. He finished that race in 4:48.87 for ninth.
Arlington graduate Bailey Clapper and Sarah Stang of Herman also compete in indoor track and field. Clapper is junior sprinter for Concordia, while Stang is a thrower for Wayne State. The latter, a Tekamah-Herman graduate, was seventh in the Doane Invite weight throw during January.
Basketball
One former Bear, one former Eagle and one former Pioneers competed in college basketball this past season.
The Arlington hooper, Jackson Borgmann, is a 6-foot-1 sophomore at Nebraska Wesleyan. Another sophomore, Erica Bruening of Fort Calhoun, is a 5-foot-8 guard at Central College in Iowa.
Doane freshman Joe Manchester competed on the Tigers' junior varsity squad this past season. The former Blair athlete's team went 9-14.
Wrestling
Two-time Blair state champion Jackson Nielsen spent his first year as a University of Nebraska-Kearney redshirt. He wrestled unattached, however, going 17-3 at 125 pounds. He earned three pins, three technical falls and seven major decisions, taking first place at the Dakota Wesleyan Open, the Swede Open, the Viking-Warrior Open and the Hastings College Open.
Nielsen was also third at the Wyoming Cowboy Open in the Amateur Division.
Cheer
Briar Cliff freshman cheerleader Caylie McClurg is from Washington County. The Arlington graduate signed up to become a college cheerleader in Sioux City, Iowa, last school year after a successful run as an Eagle.
Dance
Former Fort Calhoun softball standout Julie Klemm is a freshman member of the Creighton dance team. She spent her first college season on the floor of the CHI Health Center, representing the Bluejays.
Blair sisters Kiley and Cassie Meeder, meanwhile, represent Northwestern College. Kiley, a junior, is a multiple-time letter-winner who helped her Red Raiders cap their year seventh at the NAIA Northwest Regional Qualifier.
Cassie is a freshman on that same Northwestern College team.
Allie Hamre's College of the Saint Mary dance team was fifth at the Northwest Regional Qualifier. She is a senior from Kennard.
Stephanie Mlynarik of Fort Calhoun, meanwhile, is one of two freshmen on the Hastings College roster.
Esports
Washington County's Jadyen Credeur and Brandon Jahnel compete in college esports. Credeur, a Midland University video-game player from Arlington, competes in Overwatch, while Jahnel, a Blair native at Dakota Wesleyan, competes in Apex Legends.
